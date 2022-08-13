Jackie Kulback

Congratulations to Curt Davis on his column regarding putting “Country over party” on Aug. 4 and following the liberal playbook of only discussing how bad Republicans are while ignoring the failures of his liberal party agenda.
Let’s not forget the celebrity treatment Nancy Pelosi’s husband received after his DUI; how the FBI still hasn’t brought charges against Hunter Biden, and a laundry list of others.
It’s very hard to carry on a conversation with someone from a party who can’t even define what a woman is. (Last I checked, I’m a woman, and I’m pretty certain about that fact, if you need help with the definition, I’m happy to assist.)
It’s also difficult to hold a conversation with someone who can’t explain how people of modest means are supposed to put food on the table with the shrinking buying power of their paychecks, thanks to the economic policies of the Democratic Party.
People are seeing the buying power of their paychecks disappear and making serious decisions about feeding themselves or their children.
We are experiencing the highest levels of inflation in my lifetime and yet the liberal Democrats keep talking about Jan. 6, while ignoring the economic issues crushing workers and small business owners.
We are experiencing unprecedented crime across our country, while the liberals continue to defund police departments, while state Senate candidate John Fetterman wants to release one third of criminals from jail.
Under Joe Biden, Fetterman and Josh Shapiro’s liberal agenda, we have seen small businesses devastated while large corporations were permitted to flourish. Small mom and pop stores were forced to close their doors while Walmart was business as usual.
So while Davis and Dem- ocrats are stuck playing out their political theater in Washington about what happened on Jan. 6, real people across the country are struggling to pay for gas and groceries.
As someone who taught civics in a public school, Davis should know any fair and just legal proceeding allows cross examination, which the Democrats won’t allow at their phony hearing.
Fortunately, the voters of Cambria County are smart enough to see that you are using Jan. 6 to gaslight what Biden, Fetterman and Shapiro’s liberal agenda is doing to our country.
Change is coming on Nov. 8.
Jackie Kulback is chairwoman of the Cambria County Republican Committee.
