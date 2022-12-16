Jackie Kulback

For years, the Republicans have been pushing back on political bias in Big Tech along with many other media outlets.
Let’s face it, the negative media attack(s) on conservative candidates is exhausting.
Conservative Americans don’t want to run for office because it’s hard to fight Big Tech’s reach. Millions of campaign dollars are spent on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google and the like with no real confirmation of real voter interaction other than trust us, Big Tech will deliver your message. But did it?
Here’s a list (all in one place) of what we have learned so far:
• Big Tech acted as an extension of the Democratic Party and threw free speech out the window.
• In 2018, the Republican National Committee sent a letter to Twitter and Facebook to stop shadow-banning conservative accounts, including Republican chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s account.
• In 2022, the Republican National Committee sued Google for suppressing emails. Google suppressed Republican fundraising and get-out-the-vote emails. Delivery of Republican National Com- mittee emails through Gmail fell from 90 to 100% delivery to nearly 0% delivery during the final days of fundraising periods throughout 2022.
• The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission after it was revealed that Google was suppressing conservative emails at a higher rate than liberal emails.
This bias cost Republican candidates and committees an estimated $2 billion in donations since 2019.
Big Tech has been actively suppressing conservative voices and organizations. An April 2022 report from the Media Research Center found 646 examples from March 2020 to March 2022 in which Big Tech removed content critical of Joe Biden.
A poll from Pew Research found that 77% of U.S. adults believe that social media platforms censor political viewpoints with which they don’t agree.
The Biden administration has repeatedly advocated for big tech censorship. For nearly two years the Biden administration has been working with Big Tech to silence conservative voices with which it does not agree.
In 2021, then-Press Secretary Jen Psaki called on Big Tech companies to jointly ban users from their platforms, saying Americans “shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others.”
Biden established his own Ministry of Truth to track Americans and silence misinformation that the Biden administration does not support. This Ministry of Truth was going to work directly with social media companies to flag and remove user content deemed misinformation or disinformation without telling the user this was occurring.
The bottom line: Big Tech must be held accountable for its blatant bias.
Everything is cyclical.
Maybe it’s time to give our local newspaper another chance. Let’s face it, we can at least call and complain to the publisher, editor or even the reporter – which is a far cry from any of the Big Tech companies.
Jackie Kulback is chairwoman of the Cambria County Republican Committee.
