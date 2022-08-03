The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
In the wake of a tragic series of mass shootings inside schools, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who is currently the Republican nominee for governor, has introduced legislation that would allow school teachers or employees who meet specific requirements to carry a firearm into their school as a measure to protect against deadly school violence.
We believe there are a number of measures that school personnel, administrators, local law enforcement and elected officials can and should take to bolster safety and security within our schools, but arming teachers is not among them.
Mastriano’s bill, which has been referred to the state Senate Education Committee, would create school safety certifications issued by school districts to employees who apply and meet specific criteria.
The requirements include having a state-issued concealed carry license, completing 15 to 30 hours of certified firearms training with an emphasis on school safety and being certified proficient in the use of firearms.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), 29 states allow school personnel to carry firearms on school grounds.
Pennsylvania does not.
State law prohibits firearms on school grounds with the exception of school security and law enforcement or weapons brought onto the property for use in a “lawful supervised school activity or course.”
Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), the labor union representing 178,000 teachers, nurses and other personnel, oppose arming teachers, arguing that introducing more guns is not the way to prevent gun violence.
Putting guns in the hands of teachers is certainly not the only – and arguably not the best – way to dissuade or stop a potential mass murderer from entering a school.
On this issue, we join those who believe that within the complex and often bustling school environment, defense weapons capable of deadly force should remain only in the hands of highly-trained, experienced law enforcement officers whose sole focus in any situation that arises is the protection of all students and school personnel.
It is therefore incumbent on school administrators and elected members of the school board to carefully evaluate all aspects of school security and safety and employ an adequate number of qualified security or law enforcement officers.
An array of electronic surveillance and security equipment also can be employed. Tools, such as video surveillance cameras, electronic locks, advanced alarm systems and single- button panic systems, linked to local 911 dispatch centers can prevent attempted acts of violence or isolate and immediately summon help if a situation arises.
Elected officials on the local, state and national levels must be responsive to security concerns, requests and recommendations identified by each school district and work to ensure adequate funding, support and expertise.
We need safety and security professionals to do what they do the best so that school administrators, teachers and support personnel are free to pour their full attention and effort into their interactions with students without any worry about a gun or a need to use it.
