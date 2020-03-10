Gerald Zahorchak

“It’s no secret that the Greater Johnstown School District isn’t as prosperous as those around it.”
That was the opening of a Feb. 18 Tribune-Democrat article on a new study on schools and economic segregation.
This certainly wasn’t a secret to me. I was born and reared in Johnstown, graduated from Johnstown High, served as superintendent of Greater Johnstown and as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
I love this region, and I vigorously advocate to improve the educational status of all of those who live here. All means all without exceptions.
The article told us that Johnstown’s school district was named in a grim EdBuild report as having among the 50 most “economically segregated” school district borders in the country. That study is called “Fault Lines: American’s Most Segregating School District Borders.”
Greater Johnstown borders on three much more affluent districts: Conemaugh Township Area, Westmont Hilltop and Richland. These three excellent districts have student true poverty rates of 11% or less, compared to 42% in Johnstown, and far fewer students of color. The median family income in Johnstown is $28,614, less than half of Westmont Hilltop’s $66,520.
The EdBuild report points out that school district borders like these “sort students into districts of haves and have-nots, with resources to match.”
Alarmingly, Pennsylvania has more of those borders with cliff-like disparities than all but three other states.
Keep in mind that low-income students have resource-intensive needs.
But as this study reminds us, “When they are kept on the far side of the border, the well-off can raise and spend local tax dollars only for those that meet the narrowest possible definition of ‘neighborhood kids.’ ”
Johnstown cannot make up for the state’s underfunding due to its very weak tax base; its school district ranks 473rd out of 500 in Pennsylvania in the local revenue raised per student. These disparities and the resulting inadequate education capabilities are self-perpetuating.
Schools such as Johnstown’s simply don’t have the capacity to bring all students to grade-level prior to graduating high school. Students who graduate prepared for careers or college are typically productive citizens supporting the economic growth of their community.
Troubling race and income disparities in access to educational opportunities are found in most states. But the size and pervasiveness of the gaps in Pennsylvania are among the worst in the country.
What is being done to bridge those gaps? Not nearly enough. A robust system of state funding distributed based on district and student need could go a long way toward providing our students an equitable and adequate education. But unfortunately, Pennsylvania leaves it up to local school districts to provide a majority of school revenue, which districts such as Johnstown clearly cannot do.
The state ranks 44th nationally – among the lowest states – in terms of percentage of K-12 spending covered by state aid.
Of course, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Legislature have been providing annual increases in basic education and special education funding. This coming year’s proposal is to boost basic education by $100 million, a 1.6% increase. The incremental increases we have been seeing barely keep pace with inflation and certainly do not correct the inequities or address the profound, shameful level of underfunding in the state. This underfunding hurts all our region’s schools and property owners; none, though, as hard as Greater Johnstown.
In fact, the gaps between haves and have-nots in Pennsylvania have been widening.
School districts that can’t rely on local wealth cannot provide students with the staff support, facilities and other resources that they need.
That’s why Greater Johnstown School District joined with five other Pennsylvania districts, two statewide organizations and a group of parents to sue state officials, arguing that the state’s system of funding public schools is unconstitutional – both inadequate and inequitable.
Court documents explain how Greater Johnstown has been forced to cut staff, librarians and vital programs such as afterschool, summer school and vocational training. Yet these children need the most help.
“We know a number of programs that are proven to work for our children, from intensive interventions and trauma informed therapy, to smaller class sizes and adequate counselors,” says an affidavit from Amy Arcurio, now the district’s superintendent. “But we don’t provide them, for one reason only: a lack of funding.”
The case, filed by the Education Law Center and the Public Interest Law Center, is moving forward in Commonwealth Court. A trial is tentatively scheduled for the fall. A favorable verdict could force Pennsylvania’s elected officials to finally commit to work toward a goal of fully funding schools across the commonwealth.
The governor and Legislature don’t need to wait for the ruling to come down. It is our government, and we need to demand that all of our elected officials finally commit to a series of significant annual increases in funding for our schools.
