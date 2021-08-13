Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.