George Hancock

Meteorological winter began on Dec. 1. Astronomical winter’s first day was Dec. 21 – winter solstice. The difference is simple.
Meteorological winter is a designation used by weather scientists to keep records uniform. Each season is divided into three full months. The winter season runs from Dec. 1 through February’s last day.
The astronomical winter season aligns with the solstice equinox dates. Following this schedule the winter season began Dec. 21 and ends March 19, the vernal equinox.
This is the traditional seasonal schedule. Most folks are comfortable using the astronomical seasonal pattern.
One point is evident no matter which seasonal designation you prefer. December was mild.
I have 48 years as a road runner. I’ve run more than 107,000 miles now. December was an incredibly mild running month. I really enjoyed running in light clothing.
And once again our current news cycle gives us numerous stories requiring analysis.
I begin my morning run after reading the newspaper and viewing the news reports.
Sometimes it takes a whole run for me to dissect these news stories.
My fellow Tribune columnist Bill Eggert recently penned an intriguing Christmas column.
Eggert wrote about present-day Christmas weather versus Christmas weather from long ago.
Specifically, Eggert was writing about a white Christmas. He mused that there seemed to be fewer white Christmas mornings these days. Well, I can confirm that point.
I started using daily running log books in 1992. I record the daily temperature, weather conditions, the miles run and any other notable event witnessed on my run.
My daily running weather data dates back 29 years. So, I tabulated the number of white Christmas days since 1992.
There were 13 white Christmas mornings. My data represents the Christmas mornings in southeast Cambria County.
Our last white Christmas was in 2020. Five of those 13 mornings saw a mere snow dusting. Snow covered the grassy areas, but not the roads.
There were three significant Christmas morning snow storms. One occurred in 1995 and the other two were in 2002 and 2003.
Looking back 10 years, finds just two white Christmas mornings. In contrast, the first 10 years from 1992 to 2001 sees six white Christmas mornings. Our weather patterns are changing. Weather awareness is extremely crucial these days.
I pondered a Christmas issue during my morning runs. This past Christmas demonstrated a growing point about our region. We live in a retail poor area.
Several years ago, running on Black Friday was a harrowing experience. Traffic flowed constantly as shoppers sought Christmas deals. This year traffic was sparse. There was a noticeable dearth of local ads in the newspaper. Fewer stores means less ads, plus, many ads are virtual now.
Some folks believe online shopping has crippled brick and mortar stores. Others such as me feel many turned to online shopping because local shopping opportunities dwindled.
Driving to Altoona or Greensburg for a retail product is not always appealing.
The growing trend is finding and purchasing items online at reduced or free shipping rates.
This year, I ran by many delivery vehicles at 6 a.m. Seeing all those U.S. Postal Service trucks and vans delivering packages in the predawn hours was fascinating. It seemed this year every shipping company except for UPS was out delivering early.
And here’s a growing road thought. I noticed there are more trucks and SUV’s on our local roads. I see many of these vehicles passing one another on local roads.
I frequently stop running because there is not enough road room for these wider vehicles side by side.
How soon before these vehicles scraping paint becomes more common?
And finally, there was a disturbing Tribune-Democrat article in December about Southmont Borough’s 2022 budget. Southmont decided to eliminate their $3,000 contribution to the Cambria County Library.
Many Southmont residents use the library services and will continue to do so.
One has to wonder if Southmont’s action becomes a new trend.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
