George Hancock

This year March begins its 31-day run early on a Monday morning.
Meteorological spring begins on this date. This official record keeping time frame runs through May 31.
All spring weather events are recorded during those dates.
The spring equinox falls on Saturday March 20. This is the traditional first spring day.
Sure, we may see occasional wintry weather but the calendar is on our side. Our year is progressing nicely. Mother Nature is exhibiting spring signs.
Perhaps the best spring sign occurs on March 14. Daylight saving time or DST begins.
We shift one hour from the morning to the evening giving everyone evening daylight.
Eastern standard time (EST) resumes on the first Sunday in November.
I’ve written extensively about DST. I was never a fan of our yearly time shift. Right now I’m seeing increased daylight before the end of my morning run. I’ll lose the sunrise and early daylight after March 14. DST darkens my morning run. It takes me about five weeks to regain that early daylight.
However, I’m used to running in the morning dark.
This is my 48th year as a road runner. I became an exclusive morning runner in 1995. One adapts to change and runs on. Daily road running teaches one to adapt or suffer the consequences.
DST is a fascinating subject. We have many myths and urban legends associated with this yearly time shift. It is difficult determining the fact from fiction with this DST subject.
Thankfully, there are two great books that fully explain this timely topic.
Both books were published in 2006. Each book explores and details this time shift concept. The first book is titled “Spring Forward: The Annual Madness of Daylight Saving Time” by Michael Downing.
The second book is “Seize the Daylight: the Curious and Contentious Story of Daylight Saving Time” written by David Perau. The books present a historical perspective describing this intriguing topic.
However, technology has changed our bucolic world into a 24/7 rapid fire stampede. There is so much going on these days that distraction rules. And of course, the COVID-19 pandemic cripples the status quo.
There is a possible solution that eases some of this unsettling change. This thought surfaced last year but faltered amid other ongoing news. Congress needs to be involved.
This shouldn’t be a moot point since Congress created and amended this idea over the years.
The idea is rather simple.
Once we reach March 14 daylight saving time remains in place year-round. Congress needs to eliminate this twice a year shift. We stay on DST forever. Drowsy distracted driving after the time change would be greatly eased. Plus, folks gain more evening daylight hours.
Shifting our clocks back and forth no longer makes sense.
It’s time to make daylight saving time a permanent year-round practice.
The last 10 days or so were a wintry nightmare. Several ice storms and continuing snowfall created dicey roads. The plunging temperatures produced an Arctic wonderland.
Winter enthusiasts were thrilled. The weather conditions created great winter sport venues. Perhaps, the best in years. Our local ski resorts were very active.
I noticed a strange odd winter sight during my morning runs. Many folks of all ages no longer clean snow and ice from their driveways and sidewalks. The snowy debris remains where it fell until the warmer temperatures melt it.
This no snow removal trend is visible in every neighborhood. Many of these homes have paved driveways and sidewalks. Snow removal on these surfaces is quick and easy. Yet, no effort is made to remove that snow. These individuals drive and walk on packed-down icy snow. This is a puzzling point not fully understood by me.
Frequently, our perceptions are tinged by recent events.
The last several weeks were snowy hell. However, our current winter season earned the mild winter tag. Our snowfall this season was below average.
Local December and January temperatures were mild.
The local precipitation level is below normal, too. Our normal year to date average is 4.89”. We have a mere 1.94”.
These days a wise person is weather aware.
