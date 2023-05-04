George Hancock

April is one of my favorite running months. Spring is firmly entrenched across the greater Johnstown landscape. The color green is steadily spreading across the rolling ridges.
Although we experienced the mildest winter in my running career, nature’s green is a stunning road view.
The greening is easily two weeks plus ahead of schedule.
My April morning runs were mild. I was able to dress light and run in shorts. My senses were in overdrive during my morning runs.
The sights, smells and sounds truly highlight our spring season.
We are privileged to live in a scenic region. Nature’s beauty is a short run or walk from our homes. The sprouting wildflowers add to our delightful roadside view.
I pity those residing in concrete jungles. These urban citizens have miles of concrete coated in oily smelly fumes.
With the traffic, the noise is a sharp contrast to the deer, turkey, birds and woodland critters that populate my running routes. Spring’s delightful colors enhance my morning sojourns.
Then, April 21 arrived. I had a scheduled surgery at Allegheny General Hospital.
A brief footnote here – I have several herniated back discs that over time resulted in nerve compression.
This is not a running-related injury.
My neurosurgeon states this issue has roots in genetics, work history and bad luck.
I had similar surgery back in July 2018. That surgery worked well. I was able to run and perform routine chores pain free following that surgical procedure.
Dr. Hae-Dong Jho and his team based at Allegheny General Hospital developed a surgical technique aimed at reducing this nerve compression.
A compressed nerve area flared up in 2022. This nerve situation let me know days before Christmas that it was time to address this issue.
My surgery went well. Currently, I’m stiff and sore. My approved home rehab program began the morning after surgery.
My plan was to walk slowly but steadily for one hour each day. The hour walk was broke into 20 minute segments – morning, noon and late afternoon.
I quickly learned that sitting or standing longer than 30 minutes was painful. Walking eased that discomfort.
The walking/rehab timeframe lasts through May’s final days. Easy light running from home may begin on June 1.
Driving my vehicle anywhere is out of the question. The June 1 run start date is contingent on how well my rehab program progresses.
Another MRI in two months will reveal the nerve compression status. Hopefully, the surgery eliminated this testy issue.
Walking is an excellent exercise. We reside in a region with numerous walking venues.
One thing I can’t do while walking now is mull our news stories or events. Foot placement for me is extremely critical as I eye oncoming pedestrian and vehicular traffic. So, reviewing the news happens before or after my walk.
Several companies have announced construction plans along my running routes. I’m watching the proposed Rutter’s Scalp Avenue spot with keen interest. Some preliminary water line work was undertaken. However, I see no other work activity taking place.
Chipotle recently announced a franchise location in the University Park Plaza near Dunkin’ Donuts. Some preliminary work was completed there, too.
Apparently, a free standing building is planned for this location. This proposed franchise raises two questions.
Why not utilize the empty building nearby? Where will Chipotle find employees to staff this location?
Recently, The Tribune-Democrat publisher Chip Minemyer wrote an excellent column titled, “Oh baby! Where are the workers?”
Minemyer’s column offers a fresh perspective on this prevalent employment staffing issue.
Minemyer wrote, “in the meantime, we might be better served by finding solutions in the areas of recruiting, training, lifestyles, pay scales and scheduling, and work environment.”
Clearly, using the same techniques and established practices over and over expecting different results is doomed to fail.
Our world has changed folks. We need to move on.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
