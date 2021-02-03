George Hancock

A new day dawns. Perhaps more aptly a new month has arrived, complete with numerous events that unfortunately remain tempered by the COVID-19 virus.
February begins its short 28-day run early on a Monday. February features Groundhog Day, the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, President’s Day and Ash Wednesday. Many will celebrate these events in a safe and healthy manner.
We are gaining valuable experience adapting to numerous lifestyle hurdles.
Sure many are irked by the continuing COVID-19 news. Some do not accept what they hear and read.
Many individuals demand a return to normalcy. Conspiracy theories and stories abound across our land. Yet, one solid point remains. We said goodbye to so many loved ones.
Obituaries frequently appear on two or three newspaper pages. This is not normal. Our local death rate is high.
My morning run begins after reviewing the news.
These days there’s much to mull. Winter’s weather is frequently eased while pondering news articles along the road. Some news reports tend to raise the temperature. Of course, it’s never the outside temps just the internal temperatures.
One frequent local news report is just sad. I mentioned this point earlier in this column. Our local death rate is high. Although these deaths are not all COVID-related they remain sad.
The Tribune-Democrat home subscribers receive several premium content supplements. The monthly With Love and Remembrance issue is very popular.
Each month, the Tribune publishes the previous month’s obituaries and memorial remembrances in a keepsake edition. The November edition was 78 pages. The December issue was printed in two sections. The first section numbered 62 pages. Part two was 56 pages. Revisiting those December obituaries was an eye-opening reading experience.
Digesting these supplements is difficult. The grieving process is stunted by the ongoing virus pandemic.
Funeral services are private or postponed until a later date. So many can’t say goodbye. Families deal with these departures alone.
Another continuing news story deals with the ongoing recycling quandary. Recycling remains popular and mandated by Pennsylvania law.
Yet, numerous Pennsylvania municipalities are experiencing financial difficulties funding recycling programs.
Recycling grants and other financial assistance is disappearing.
Recycled materials have low monetary value and recycling is an expensive municipal service.
There is more book news this month. Windber resident and retired educator Leonard LaPlaca has written a new book titled “Unlocked: Unlocking Life’s Myths & Choosing To Be Free.”
LaPlaca’s timely book deals with how individuals can improve their lives. LaPlaca is holding a booksigning at the Meadows on Scalp Avenue at 4 p.m. Feb. 13.
I’m monitoring the local weather patterns when not reviewing news or book topics. Once again, our winter season was mild. At this writing our local precipitation levels are below average. The snowfalls are scant. I frequently run on dry roads.
The morning temperatures are cold, but seldom below 20 degrees. I did not wear my North Face winter running jacket until Jan. 17. My other jackets were fine.
These mild mornings find me scanning the road surface.
A bloody tumble last fall coupled with a January road body slam made me more cautious. The most recent road slam happened when a frozen embedded object tripped my left foot. I never saw it.
So, I’m scanning the road surfaces carefully. I’m noticing road damage everywhere.
Of course, we live in a freeze-thaw region. Our winter temperature swings create the road damage.
Road repairs are expensive.
Local municipalities lack the resources to fully repair damaged roads. Potholes are filled with cold patch and sometimes tamped down.
Road cracks are another issue. These cracks and fissures need immediate attention. However, meager resources means skimpy repairs. The only sealed cracked roads I run on are PennDOT maintained roads.
Local roads remain a crumbing mess. Many resemble a giant cut puzzle.
Perhaps it’s time for the state to take over all road maintenance. PennDOT has the resources and skilled manpower for the necessary upkeep.
Yes, this is an expensive idea. But, our crumbling infrastructure needs addressed.
