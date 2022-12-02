George Hancock

November has steadily slipped away. Thanksgiving Day has come and gone. The Christmas season is upon us. Yes, time is a great equalizer. Yet, as we age, time seems to spin faster.
Hopefully your dreams and goals were realized this year.
Squandering time is foolish and you miss so much. This is the reason I advocate getting out and viewing nature’s scenic splendor. We are blessed to reside in a region featuring all four seasons. The colors, the smells, the sights are always delicious.
November presented a huge weather contrast for this morning runner. I ran in shorts, enjoying mild November weather until Nov. 13. The weather bottom collapsed with cold and snowy weather.
Once again news headlines outlined the massive force associated with local weather situations. Hurricanes Nicole and Ian ravaged huge areas.
Sadly, in many states, these weather extremes are becoming a commonplace. Nicole featured numerous days of strong onshore water flow that steadily eroded and destroyed structures and beach areas.
Then, Mother Nature in another region created snowy havoc. The warm Great Lakes coupled with an intense jet stream resulted in feet of snow falling for days in a wide lake-effect snow region. Lake Erie and Lake Ontario were major players here.
The snowfall totals were impressive. Unfortunately, those early season snow storms tax the region’s resources. They drain monetary resources away from future weather events.
What happens now?
One news story I read was this poorly noted Nov. 15 happening: Earth reached 8 billion people. That’s an incredible number with serious consequences in the over-populated regions. Feeding, clothing and sheltering that many folks is a massive undertaking. Many nations fail with this task.
What happens now?
I’ve written many times about reviewing news stories while running. November’s biggest news story had me scratching my head while uttering, “what?” It’s an incredible story but explains many disconcerting Greater Johnstown trends.
Our local news is filled with individuals not from this region getting into trouble.
Where did all these out-of-town folks come from? Why are they here? Were they bused in from Texas or Florida? Nope.
Investigation and research revealed how easy it is to move into the Greater Johnstown region to obtain housing vouchers and then move to their home cities. The wait time in most of these home cities is years. The wait time here is minimal.
Many folks move here seeking those vouchers. Unfortunately, troublesome characters follow these folks into our region, overtaxing our social services, police, EMT and fire services, hospitals, schools and other agencies.
This trend is depleting our sparse tax resources. Thankfully, our local politicians are aware and speaking out.
On one morning run, I mulled the thought – should our local officials get more involved in enticing individuals and companies from U.S. weather-ravaged regions to move here. Think about this concept. Many sections of our country are experiencing costly weather situations. Rebuilding time and time again is wasteful and nonproductive. Why not move into the Cambria-Somerset region where potential opportunities exist?
Sure, we have weather here through the four seasons. Yet, we are not experiencing repeat extreme weather scenarios.
The quality of life is excellent here. Recreational and cultural opportunities abound.
Highway access exists here.
Our schools are good. We have the room for potential growth.
Why not relocate to our safer climate?
And finally, we have the recent Tribune-Democrat article “Book bans on the rise.” The Tribune published great information on this subject. What’s fueling this trend? Clearly it’s politics. Many well-financed individuals are forcing their religious, cultural and political views on others. Thus, any book contradicting that narrative is banned.
December looms and I’m running past and admiring the fantastic Christmas displays.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
