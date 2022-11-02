George Hancock

October began on a cool note. I was running in my long-sleeve tech shirts with my gloves and jacket. I ran in shorts until a mid-October Wednesday morning. That morning run was 32 degrees with windy wet snow flurries. I wore my running pants and a warmer Dri-FIT running jacket.
The next morning, I got to run on black ice. Black ice brings a nasty running experience. It requires a slower pace and cautionary awareness to the road surface. Eyeing oncoming traffic is mandatory. Vehicles hitting those black ice patches at speed can easily spin away.
October, as a whole, was a cooler running month. I had no 60-degree or more morning runs. A hat, gloves and jacket were regular running companions. Of course, this situation had me pondering the next season. What will our winter season entail? The past several years featured mild winter weather. We’ve already had cold snowy weather with decent accumulations in many areas this October. What trends will our weather future present?
The increased energy costs are a concern as our daily temps cool. One neighbor recently informed me heating oil is now over $5 a gallon. In my neighborhood heating oil tanks are roughly about a 275-gallon capacity. This means, to fill that tank, the final bill could easily top $1,375.
A cold late autumn and colder winter season will find many seeking ways to reduce that home-heating cost. Natural gas, propane and electric home heater users are facing similar increases.
A Tribune-Democrat news article published in the In Brief section on Oct. 24 caught my eye. It’s an incredible news story that got lost in our daily news cycle. The article was titled “Africa floods destroy crops, displace people.” Heavy rains coupled with widespread flooding have displaced more than 5 million people in 19 west and central African nations. Other African regions are suffering from drought conditions. Where will all of these people go?
My October road sights continue. The Richland Township road crew recently began repairing the berm on the downhill Theater Drive segment. Erosion has steadily eaten this berm surface. The crews smoothed out the eroded parts and placed new macadam down. These repaired segments are a tad rough for running purposes. However, this repaired surface is far superior to that previously washed-out berm.
A bright yellow object appeared on several running routes. Pro Disposal garbage service distributed new yellow garbage cans on my Richland Township routes. These cans are very visible in the dark. They line my route every Monday. They are bright silent sentinels watching my every move. It was kind a creepy during the Halloween season.
Now there is one road sight I’ve never witnessed. Greensburg resident Stan Gordon was in our area discussing his favorite subjects, Bigfoot and UFO’s, to an enthused audience. Gordon said that, since 1973, our region had an uptick in these sightings.
I started road running in 1973. Most of my runs were in the quiet darkness. I have never encountered Bigfoot or witnessed a UFO. The odds should favor me seeing something, anything. Nope! I’ve never seen either. I guess bright yellow garbage cans don’t count.
A major Tribune-Democrat news story appeared in early October. “The mall is not dead” was fascinating reading. I mulled this article for many miles. Kudos to the new Galleria owner for his vision and determination.
However, the Johnstown Galleria is up against the reality of the modern retail experience and the current worldwide economic morass. Plus, our population continues declining with our high death rate and migration. Brick and mortar retail ventures in this climate are risky.
The best article I read this past month was “City, school leaders seeking solutions for problems with transients.” This article outlines the current issue. Our transient population cripples local schools, the court rooms and numerous social service agencies.
Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio offered a brilliant analysis of this issue. Clearly, that elephant in the room needs addressed.
The leaves are falling. My feet crunch those withered leaves. Yet, life continues on.
