George Hancock

September and October provided local runners with excellent weather.
The warm autumn conditions found me running most mornings in a summer shirt and shorts. Even those few autumn rain days were warm. Mother Nature is known to tease, but now I believe she also loves to spoil outdoor enthusiasts.
Yet, I was able to reflect on several disconcerting news events during those warm autumn runs.
I started road running in 1973 and road racing in 1976.
I recorded mileage, race and weather conditions nearly from day one. From 1973 through 1986, I recorded my running data on a wall calendar. This information was tabulated and noted in a running book.
My running data from 1987 to 1991 was listed on Runner’s World calendars. Then, in 1992, I began using the day by day yearly calendar logs. These are excellent running diaries.
I have 29 log books with daily running information including the weather conditions. This fall was the warmest run during this time span, and upon further review, this was my warmest autumn in my 48 years as a road runner.
Changing weather patterns are a concern. Locally, we enjoy warmer autumns. A drawback is the less than vivid foliage. The colors are present, but the rich brilliant hues are not as widespread across the region.
Plus, I run by more green foliage later into the season.
Trotting near green ridges on a late October day is surreal. Weather forecasters estimate our foliage is two weeks behind seasonal peak colors.
Leaf peepers suffer while other individuals such as runners benefit from this weather anomaly.
However, many portions of our country are experiencing less-than-ideal weather patterns. Wildfires rage out west and torrential rains and inland flooding create damage in the billions. Coastal flooding, even with light tropical storms, is an ongoing issue. Incredible and lengthy heat waves bake many regions. Even tornadoes create extensive damage in states accustomed to this severe weather.
Folks must stay weather aware. Ignoring alerts or potential storms can prove deadly. Flash flooding in urban and suburban regions is a growing concern. The stories of people drowning in their own apartment buildings is heart wrenching. The times, and our weather patterns, are changing.
COVID-19 issues continue across the globe, creating significant supply-chain issues.
Products in numerous categories are in short supply. The list seems to grow with each passing week. Cat food, furniture, ammunition, paper products and yes, even running shoes.
The social media pundits have expressed their educated simplistic opinions. Their verbiage indicates our supply issues, trucking issues and the west coast shipping port backlogs are due to individuals refusing to work. These people are staying home because they received big government checks. Or, are not working due to the other government handout programs.
A detailed examination of this issue reveals otherwise.
Demographers are individuals who study population trends. Demographers have warned for decades that U.S. families are shrinking. Many families are having fewer or no children. The end result is fewer people available for the job market or education opportunities beyond high school.
Toss the COVID situation into this mix and we discover a scrambled roller coaster world.
Many Baby Boomers witnessed the ongoing COVID mess and expressed the thought: I’m not risking my health, my welfare or my family during this pandemic situation. Consequently, this demographic group retired in record numbers.
These retirements, with fewer available workers, impacted our supply chain.
Another component to our product shortages is the vast number of overseas factories supplying nearly everything.
I’m fully vaccinated against COVID-19. I also received my booster shot. However, this vaccine opportunity is not available to many international factory workers. The end result is overseas factories are often short staffed. COVID-19 has crippled many third-world nations.
Yes, COVID has created a difficult ongoing situation.
However, our mission is to study and improve our current condition. We have examined and worked through other serious issues throughout history. We need to implement sensible solutions.
Life does continue on.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
