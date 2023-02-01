George Hancock

January’s 31 days steadily slipped away and February begins. These days some individuals utter a refrain with a perplexed expression on their face: Why does time speed up as we age?
Yet, time is a constant force.
Time neither speeds nor slows. Our time perception changes with the ongoing events around us.
I mentioned in a previous column that back issues were creating problems for me. I have a better grasp of this situation as January ends.
An MRI and a trip to Allegheny General Hospital to see my neurosurgeon was enlightening.
Severe compression in several spots created this issue.
There is a surgical procedure that helps. The surgery is scheduled for late April. I got the earliest appointment.
Additional surgery in another compressed area is possible in a year or so. My body will let me know.
I was advised to continue my easy short running program. This movement helps. So, I’m hobbling along view-ing the roadside at a gentle pace.
I’m not venturing far from home. I’m running along and near the Berwick Road. I wrote numerous times about those dangerous trees and overhead branches near this road.
There are literally hundreds of dead and dying trees, which posing serious consequences for anyone encountering a falling Berwick Road tree.
Why? This is not a natural occurrence. I’ve run this road for 50 years. I can’t recall seeing so many dead trees here decades ago.
Traffic flows here at a steady pace. This once pleasant farm lane is now a major traffic shortcut. I even encounter tractor-trailers using this road. Berwick Road is also a Richland School District bus route.
That’s a scary thought, since the roadside lighting here is poor. The middle section has no street lights.
A recent front page Tribune-Democrat news story – “Police: Man fired shots in attempt to kidnap jogger,” upset local runners and walkers.
On Jan. 8, a man attempted to kidnap a female runner at gun point. This incident happened on Route 381 in Ligonier Township near Rector.
Police said shots were fired by the individual in an attempt to scare the runner, thus making the kidnapping easier. The female runner fought back, alerting oncoming motorists to this serious situation.
The individual was caught and kidnapping, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges were filed. Bail was denied and this alleged kidnapper is cooling his heels in the Westmoreland County Prison.
Local runners and walk- ers were not pleased with this incident. Numerous helpful suggestions appeared on our Johnstown Running Club Facebook page. Several JRC members mentioned their plans to thwart these threats.
Running or walking with a gun is a growing trend. The number of local areas without a 24/7 police force is troublesome.
The Pennsylvania state police are well trained. However, their ranks are stretched thin over wide coverage areas.
Many road and trail athletes feel the need to adequately protect themselves. Time is paramount in these critical situations.
I’m a target shooter. I regularly shoot numerous rounds. I’m familiar with the care and handling of my guns.
Hopefully, anyone considering this gun carry option will take gun-safety classes and join a shooting range.
Recently in the Readers’ Forum, a writer pondered “What happened to old weather channel?” It’s a good question. The Weather Channel is a great weather source. The WC alerts individuals to potential weather events in their communities.
I monitor several weather resources, including the Weather Channel, to ensure safe passage on my daily run and life adventures. I need no weather surprises as I hobble along.
Have you noticed the growing daylight? Time is moving our calendar along in the right direction.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
