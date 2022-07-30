George Hancock

July was a hot and humid month. A heat advisory affected a huge section of the United States. Wildfires continue to burn valuable acreage.
My summer morning runs continue. Early July found me dealing with the COVID-19 variant. The symptoms were mild.
I reduced my morning miles while running a slower pace.
The variant left me as fast as it appeared.
My morning run begins before 6 a.m., so I seldom see higher temperatures. However, one early July morning proved nasty. The temperature was 75 degrees at 5:40 a.m. Thunderstorms were predicted for later that morning. Despite those weather conditions, I completed the out and back run.
Warm and muggy summer weather is an excellent time to mull current news stories.
My running pace is slower so analyzing news stories is easier.
In early June, The Tribune- Democrat published an interesting article written by Eric Scicchitano, “Two different worlds.” This article dealt with our country’s gun culture.
The article’s second paragraph defined the issue. “Guns are an indelible part of the entirety of American culture, an aspect venerated or vilified depending on who’s engaged in the conversation.” This sentence basically defines the rancor associated with this issue.
I am a gun owner. I recently purchased a gun. I previously applied for and received my concealed carry permit. I’m very familiar with background checks and the gun purchase process. I no longer hunt.
However, I have a history as a target shooter. I belong to a local shooting range and target shooting is a fun and popular local sport.
I recently attended a concealed carry educational seminar at Richland fire hall sponsored by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, and state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale. This was an outstanding presentation. Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt presented gun safety information.
Richland Township police Chief Michael Burgan presented information from his municipal police perspective.
Most individuals will have more contact with their local police, so Burgan’s discussion was excellent.
Langerholc and Rigby presented information about current gun legislative issues.
Numerous pertinent questions and points were discussed during the question- and-answer sessions.
I highly recommend attending these gun-safety seminars.
Also, there were intriguing suggestions offered by Gary Boyne in Scicchitano’s gun culture newspaper article. Bayne is a certified firearms training and gun safety instructor.
Bayne mentioned several ways to reduce gun violence, including universal background checks, safe-gun storage requirements and strengthening extreme risk court protection orders.
Of course, increasing our mental health resources is a huge priority. There are too many troubled young adults obtaining firearms. This point needs addressed and corrected.
I encountered another long forgotten or perhaps never known point about our local history. I recently purchased several books at the Inclined to Read bookstore located in the Cambria County Library.
One of my recent finds was a baseball book – “Chasing Moonlight: The True Story of Field of Dreams’ Doc Graham” written by Brett Friedlander and Robert Reising in 2009.
Graham was a real person.
Screen writers made him famous by inserting his character into the classic 1989 baseball movie “Field of Dreams.”
“Field of Dreams” was based on W.P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel Shoeless Joe. Burt Lancaster played the Doc Graham character in the movie.
Graham only played one major league game on June 29, 1905, for the New York Giants. Graham played several innings in the outfield, but never reached the batter’s box.
However, Graham had a lengthy minor league baseball career while attending medical school. Graham was a speedy base runner with an excellent batting average. In 1905, Graham left his Scranton minor league team to play for Altoona. The author reveals on page 59 that Graham’s Altoona team played a game in Johnstown. The book doesn’t mention where the game was played.
The 1905 game predates the Point Stadium.
Graham played baseball in Johnstown. This is another footnote in our region’s rich history.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
