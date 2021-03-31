George Hancock

Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.