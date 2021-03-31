George Hancock

April begins a 30-day run early on a Thursday morning. We have 30 days devoted to the spring season. The yards begin their growth cycle. Green vegetation and a few flowers color the roadside scene. Many trees, especially the maples, are showing buds.
Daylight increases its illuminating power. The temperatures are warming. Sure, frost and even snow are a possibility. Mother Nature loves hurling that proverbial monkey wrench into our daily lives.
Our weather technology is fantastic. We have many weather resources. There’s no valid reason for anyone to get caught in severe weather.
We celebrate Easter on Sunday. A chill may greet some faithful church-goers. April’s weather is fickle. Easter snowfall can happen. However, the snow quickly melts as April continues the spring journey.
Early April also welcomes the beginning of the Major League Baseball season. MLB is attempting a full schedule.
The pre-season played out minus significant issues. Baseball fans were invited back in controlled numbers. Yet, one wonders how MLB will deal with the declining attendance at nearly every ballpark. A point shared by nearly every professional sport. We have so many entertainment venues these days and 99% of these venues are available at home at a price much cheaper than the MLB package.
So, what about the Pittsburgh Pirates? Many baseball experts expect the Pirates to languish in the Central Division cellar. The Pirates did have a decent pre-season.
The Pirates, despite off-season trades, have some interesting position players.
Adam Frazier and Kevin Neumann played extremely well this pre-season. Of course, the starting and relief pitchers determine the final score in most games. The Pirates are tinkering with the 14-pitcher notion on their roster. If everyone stays healthy and productive, .500 is a decent 2021 goal.
Time will tell.
There is so much news to dissect during my greening April runs. Thankfully, the spring weather aids this news analysis.
One national and local trend really has me pondering the ramifications. I like this trend but remain cognizant of the point many others, especially state leaders, do not.
The trend is simple. The COVID-19 pandemic has spawned a huge work-from-home trend. Many companies and business firms welcome this concept. Productivity remains at a high level.
Business costs are reduced.
Employees remain safe and healthy.
Many workers have taken this trend a step further. Why not move my residence to a safer region such as the Laurel Highlands? So, last year many of these employees did. These individuals and their families moved away from the congested urban regions. These folks in significant numbers moved.
Technology has evolved to the point where workers need not reside where their employer is located. The past year clearly demonstrated working from home works.
Employees do not need a physical presence at the company site. Zoom meetings, email and phone calls keep everyone in touch. Plus, trips to the home office, if really needed, are easily arranged.
Now, despite all these positive points regarding work-from-home options, a potential issue grows. For example, a worker’s company is based in New York. But this worker now resides in scenic Pennsylvania. This worker is working from home in Greater Johnstown. The worker is happy. His company is pleased.
So, who is upset?
In this scenario, it’s the New York state officials. So many remote workers are leaving the urban cities that tax revenue is declining. The New York state officials want that tax revenue.
Their thought is the company is based in New York. The worker must pay income tax in New York and not Pennsylvania.
This is a fascinating and intriguing situation. This tax situation impacts many current workers. The high courts will eventually clarify these fine legal points. There are currently about 30 states involved in this complex legal issue.
Reciprocal tax agreements between the states were in place for many years. However, now so many workers are on the move. The declining tax revenue for some states is serious.
We have 21st century technology and concepts colliding with ancient ideas. This scenario is fascinating. The legal rulings will impact many.
Thankfully, I’m monitoring this from the retirement roadside.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.