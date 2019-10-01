George Hancock

October dawns in radiant splendor. Mother Nature’s seasonal art show reveals breathtaking colors. Our maple trees are sporting red, orange and yellow hues. Other nearby trees are ablaze in similar color patterns.
This morning runner begins his daily trek in the quiet dark. The songbirds are still napping. Those small woodland critters are also absent.
These smaller animals are waiting dawn’s first light. An occasional white-tailed deer moves about, eying the noisy runner. A coyote call is a treat.
These elusive animals are reacting to the running shoes slapping the dark road.
And once in a great while our paths cross. The meeting is a huge snub. The coyote never acknowledges my presence and simply continues on.
Daylight throughout the autumn season is in short supply. Streetlights provide some light for the morning run. I use a rechargeable running light for the dark road excursions. The beam alerts passing motorists to my presence and I also have a reflective vest.
Cold temperatures as of this writing are missing from my morning runs. There were a few cooler morning runs requiring a long sleeve technical shirt. This past month was my warmest September in my 46 years as a road runner.
I ran nearly every morning in a T-shirt. The 6 a.m. temperatures were frequently warm and humid. I enjoyed those warm September runs.
However, my cold weather running gear is ready. The tossel hats, the gloves, the jackets, the technical shirts and even my ice and snow spikes are ready for that colder season. Meanwhile, I’m enjoying this early autumn road weather.
The warmer weather on dry roads permits me to mull various news stories during my morning run. One intriguing news story concerns the efforts of the Pennsylvania Game Commission to add Sunday hunting.
One advantage to 46 continuous road running years is the ability to look back recall what the local roadside view was like in previous decades. I ran past and waved at more hunters and fisherman in those days. These days, I run past few hunters and these folks are sporting a gray look. Clearly, hunting officials are seeking new avenues to expand their ranks.
One argument used for Sunday hunting is this day can be used to attract younger hunters. Hunting parents can take their young sons and daughters afield while teaching them hunting’s finer points. Hmm, interesting idea, but dramatically collapses when this thought is examined.
We can add hunting, fishing, shooting, bowling and even road running to the long list of activities ignored by the younger generations. Our young folks have different interests and mindsets.
A recent news report revealed the dramatic changing values in our country. This report stated that patriotism, religion and having children are now much less important than a mere two decades ago.
Our upcoming generation holds vastly different social and cultural values than we do. One can readily see this divide in our current politically charged debates.
These new values are the unknown factor. If the people professing these values vote in large numbers then expect a new political order. These individuals are in the majority.
Numerous politicians decry these new attributes but fail to examine the why behind this change. That is a mistake.
Change is a natural course.
Yet, so many cling to outdated thoughts, standards and values.
Lower church attendance is understandable. Recent news about various religious entities is disturbing. Covering up sordid illegal activities to protect the church and its leaders is wrong.
I know many good people doing wonderful things in our community. Yet, these individuals do not belong to an organized religion. These folks volunteer countless hours in numerous worthwhile endeavors. Are these bad people?
The Bible thumpers
who populate The Tribune-Democrat’s Reader’s Forum section should examine this situation.
We have good people performing outstanding community work yet do not profess any religious beliefs.
We live in interesting times.
Viewing this situation from the roadside is fascinating.
I’ve learned that our world continues on through the four seasons.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.