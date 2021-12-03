George Hancock

November has quickly disappeared into that murky mist known as history. November and late autumn featured many above-normal weather days.
Autumn’s warmer weather kept the leaves on the trees, with many folks cutting their lawns into November.
I ran comfortably in shorts until mid-November. There was some snow on the grassy areas along my routes. Thankfully, my roads were snow free.
The mornings were cold and sometimes raw, but my morning runs continued.
The standard time change on Nov. 7 provided daylight during my last miles. I’m used to running in the dark. I have the clothing and gear that provides visible passage along the roads.
Yet, seeing those road- side sights more clearly is a late-autumn bonus. Sadly, as November ends, that daylight bonus is again a memory.
The late-autumn days are perfect for running reflection.
November offered many timely topics for discussion. Of course, social media amplified many of these news footnotes.
The roadside view offers a different perspective. Some local folks were upset with our numerous road projects. I welcome the highway reconstruction, paving, new guardrails, drainage work and yes, even the Geistown roundabout.
I run local roads every day.
The repairs greatly improved the damaged roadways.
Scalp Avenue is a great example. I run the section from Berwick Road into the busy commercial section frequently. I wrote in previous columns that most of the storm drains were filled with debris and others were cracked or warped with broken pavement surrounding them. I’ve run thousands of miles over and around them.
Today, these drains are in great shape.
The Scalp Avenue road surface was also repaired. The road surface had heaved up in numerous sections. Now, this section is vastly improved.
Motoring or running on this surface is a treat.
The Geistown roundabout is a unique situation. The removed bridge area was 80 some years old. This old bridge was a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project.
Scalp Avenue, Bedford Street or the old Bedford trail is one of the oldest roadways in our region. There was no bridge there for most of its history.
I have not run through this section yet. But, I’ve driven numerous times since the project was reopened to traffic. I never had any issues. Motorists who slow down while remaining vigilant and patient can navigate the Geistown roundabout without issue.
Here’s a point for every- one to ponder: State roads are seeing the improvements.
Most individuals live along municipal streets. Many of our local roadways need reconstruction.
Local municipalities lack the resources to address the needed repairs. It’s time for PennDOT to manage the maintenance and upkeep of all Pennsylvania roadways. Unless there’s another idea, this seems the most sensible solution for our local roadways.
Another recent news item proves intriguing. Apparently, the great migration from urban to suburban or rural regions due to COVID-19 concerns never took place.
U.S. Census data reveal vast groups of people did not move as a result of pandemic fears.
The population moves were normal based on current census information.
Many communities worked tirelessly to entice folks to move into their regions. Many offered incentives for the move. But, the population migration never took place.
So, I have this thought: there was nothing wrong with those self-promotion efforts. Highlighting the positives in your region is a great idea. Maybe, just maybe, those regional promotions will entice individuals to visit, vacation or eventually move here. We need to think of that effort as planting seeds for potential future growth.
And a final thought about the troubling situation at my old alma mater. Eric Knopsnyder outlined the ongoing Bishop McCort wrestling and student athlete situation. Knopsnyder wrote several informative articles detailing this disturbing picture.
I’m not a fan of the PIAA or the state high school playoff system. The current system fails students. They need to learn the value of lifelong exercise, diet and nutrition. Team sports do not provide the needed knowledge for a long and healthy lifestyle. School districts must do better. We have the knowledge.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.