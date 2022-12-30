George Hancock

Year 2022 is fading away. A new year looms, presenting abundant changes and challenges, and is a milestone year for me.
My 70th birthday falls in March and it is my 50th year as a road runner. My mileage run should top the 109,000 mile mark, too.
However, those milestones are tempered by a herniated back disc flare-up. I underwent surgery on another disc issue in July of 2018. That surgery and the rehab process were successful. I resumed running six weeks after that surgery. A minor flare-up occurred in December 2021.
Several other flare-ups occurred this past year. I began the consulting process with my neurosurgeon’s medical team.
An MRI is in my future.
Most likely after that point surgery will be scheduled. I knew in 2018 another surgical round was needed. So, this development is no surprise.
The recent cold snap was no surprise either. I’m a weather watcher. My aging years have me studying the weather trends. I want no weather surprises on my morning runs. I enjoy running in the four seasons.
This recent cold snap was nasty. The scope and breath of the brutal cold was highlighted by numerous weather sources.
Again, the Buffalo, New York, region was hammered by intense storm. Heavy snowfall with prolonged blizzards and hurricane-force winds crippled that region. Many were trapped in their homes or vehicles. At this writing, search and rescue operations are underway in the Buffalo region. The death toll is climbing.
My Christmas Eve morning run was at -6 F. The winds were howling. I ran slowly and decreased my mileage. My last sub-zero run was in January 2019.
I really don’t miss those subzero temperatures.
I tolerate winter weather. I invested in the proper running clothing and shoes for these outdoor excursions. I may not enjoy wintry runs, but I continue on.
Perhaps the most disturbing December news story was how and why the average U.S. life expectancy has decreased. The U.S. average dropped to 76.4 years. We fell back to the 1996 average. Dr. Stephen Woolf, a professor of family medicine and population health at the Virginia Commonwealth University, stated in a recent interview “that means all the medical advances over the past quarter century were erased.”
Woolf also stated that every age group over age one demonstrated a decrease. The three reasons are heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. Woolf hinted that the decrease is not due to lacking solutions, but rather lacking the political will to correct this issue.
Exercise, a balance diet and proper nutrition are keys to a successful and healthy life.
The cure is simple. The will to achieve that goal is weak.
Thus, the average American experiences an early death.
Another December happening upset local residents.
I was approached by several neighbors about the recent Tribune-Democrat price increase. This increase was significant.
I served for several years on The Tribune-Democrat’s reader advisory committee. This was a pleasant and rewarding experience. Newspaper price increases even when justified with rising print costs are never welcomed by the public.
The current newspaper increase happens at a time when many are experiencing high energy costs, inflation and less disposable income to pay the bills. Difficult choices loom.
I encountered an unusual sight along the Berwick Road during a morning run. Someone left a widescreen TV near a pull-off area. The TV was positioned in such a way that oncoming vehicles or foot traffic noticed that wide screen. A running friend asked me if I saw it. I said yes and if that TV comes on when you run by, run faster.
A reader pointed out a spelling error many make about Theatre Drive. Theatre Drive is a long hilly road near Scalp Avenue, while a bustling commercial section at the Elton Road end. Note the correct spelling of Theatre.
I was told long ago that the original road signs were spelled incorrectly. However, many liked the Theatre spelling so that version stayed. My mind and spell check uses the Theater version.
Sometimes correcting mistakes is difficult.
Happy New Year, everyone.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
