George Hancock

September has steadily slipped away. September continued our warm weather trend. Wearing summer running gear on a mid-September morning is great. Those 60-degree-plus mornings were nice.
September was also a wet month. Our local September precipitation total is slightly above average. Our yearly precipitation total is several inches above average, too. I ran in some decent rain storms this month. A nice contrast to our hot and humid summer days.
Sept. 30 marked Day 273 in our ongoing year, with just 93 days left in 2022. Wow, Christmas and the holiday season are three months away. Hopefully, this warm weather trend continues into the holiday season. Santa arriving in shorts and on a mountain bike doesn’t upset me. Wintry weather has lost its appeal as I approach my seventh decade.
Weather awareness remains a prime motivator as I continue my running journey. At this writing, Hurricane Ian is creating havoc in the Caribbean and Florida regions.
So, why the weather awareness? These storms frequently touch our region with unsettling tropical consequences.
Heavy rains, flash flooding and high winds create worrisome weather scenarios.
Despite this weary weather, I have the time to dissect the numerous news stories that populate our local papers. I no longer train for road races. I do run every day in all types of weather. I run over hill-and-dale, observing our local roadside scenes. I have the time these days to mull our local news while running.
The Thursday morning, Sept. 15, The Tribune-Democrat had a distressing item on page B5. This was the annual Statement of Ownership, Management and Circulation. This yearly report contains valuable information. The Tribune reader gains insight into the newspaper ownership and circulation. Unfortunately, the 2022 report was a shock.
The circulation of the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat is at a historic low. The circulation dropped significantly from 2021 to 2022. One can easily say now the average person in the Greater Johnstown region does not subscribe to the local newspaper.
This past year, I had numerous individuals tell me, “I used to read your column but now we no longer get the newspaper.” I always ask why in a nice manner. The answers run the gamut from “there’s no local news anymore,” “newspapers are irrelevant,” “my phone gives me news updates,” to “the newspaper is too expensive.”
I find all these answers distressing. Yet, there is an element of truth with each answer, with one exception. The point the newspaper publishes no local news is false. The Tribune writers do an outstanding job covering local news stories. Both the bad and good news stories are detailed in the local newspaper.
The local newspaper is expensive. Paper and ink are imported items and very expensive. That point increases the newspaper cost.
I understand the new retiree generation is retiring without pensions. My employer did not have a pension plan.
Monetary distributions from 401 plans are scary. Folks are reviewing expenses and cutting back. Newspapers and other subscription services are frequently eliminated. Inflation pressures also hamper our economic situations. Spending less is no longer a choice but rather a necessity.
I served for several years on the Tribune-Democrat Reader’s Advisory Committee. My time on the committee was a great learning experience.
We live in a high-tech digital age. Clearly, print newspapers are steadily disappearing. I’m embracing our digital technology. I read many books on my Kindle.
I subscribe to the other local newspaper in the digital format. Six days a week I receive this digital paper. I read this paper on all my devices. Now, this paper does lack extensive local news coverage. But, the state and national news, plus the pro and collegiate sports, coverage is incredible. This digital newspaper includes numerous daily supplements including the USA Today paper. My cost is less than $8 a month.
There’s another digital trend brewing. Book publishers are eliminating paperback books and moving toward digital editions. I’m finding digital books for .99, $1.99 and $2.99.
Folks, the times are a-changin.’ The solution?
Adapt and move on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.