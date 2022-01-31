George Hancock

Our new year had a mild weather start. January’s early days continued December’s quixotic run.
It was 54 degrees F on my New Year’s Day morning run. These are odd temperatures for January but greatly appreciated by me.
Of course, many locals realize our weather can change dramatically, and it did.
Jan. 9 gave us a morning ice storm. My running route was treacherous. I run in snow spikes during and after these weather events.
A significant snowfall fell mid-month with brutal winds.
Huge snowdrifts appeared in many locations. My nearby routes featured narrow running lanes due to the plowed snow.
Thankfully, the weather conditions did not eliminate any runs. I’m also rehabiliting a herniated disc that flared up before Christmas. The slower mileage helped during these wintry January morning runs.
Winter snowfall creates a unique running condition.
Light is reflected off the snow pack. Mother Nature’s snowfall produces some pleasant dim light.
The snow light does reveal a troubling sight. Many trees and branches came down during these ice and snow storms. Some were on the road. Crews did cut these displaced tree items. However, many of the cut-up tree parts were left on the road berm.
A run north on state Route 160 from the Berwick Road toward Elton reveals many branches resting on the cable line. Utility lines located near trees invite falling branches or whole trees.
Perhaps the most amazing point from our mild winter was all the warm-weather records. The Weather Channel analyzed the data and reported there were 10,180 new U.S. warm-weather records this past December.
An incredible winter season start.
A recent Tribune-Democrat news article, “Area school leaders tackle student vaping,” written by Joshua Byers, presented a troublesome issue.
Forest Hills School District officials organized an educational event detailing this serious vaping issue. Several other local school districts had personnel in attendance.
Byers’ article stated “The event was organized by Forest Hills administrators and aimed to share ideas while hearing about new approaches to dealing with vaping.”
This is an excellent idea. Smoking and vaping are dangerous practices that reduce one’s lifespan. The more school districts do to promote healthy lifestyles through exercise, diet and sound nutrition translates to a happy and healthy population.
Yet, there are issues associated with this increased vaping trend. We are sending our students mixed vaping and smoking signals. We lecture students about the health risks involved with smoking and vaping. Smoking and vaping health risks are well documented.
Despite our proliferation of knowledge about this topic, many young people are simply unaware or fooled into another thought train.
Our political leaders and other government personnel have created a mixed information situation here.
Numerous smoke and vaping shops have opened locally.
I’m running by many of these business locations. Students see these shops, too.
They question the sincerity of these vaping programs.
The question looms. If vaping creates serious health risks, why are so many stores selling these products?
Of course, there’s the big question about the tobacco industry. Since smoking is unhealthy why is our government subsidizing the tobacco industry?
Another recent news story: “Residents air concerns on proposed mine” is intriguing. I hear the noise from that mine site on my morning runs. This mine is a distance from my Mine 40 home. However, it’s close in a straight line.
The Meadowcrest housing development is up the ridge from that site. The mine sounds and possibly windblown dust will reach Meadowcrest plus Windber Recreation Park.
The atmosphere in that former bucolic Richland area will change. I’ve witnessed the change here from farming to housing to now mining. This next chapter could be noisy.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
