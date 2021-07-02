George Hancock

July began its 31-day run on a Thursday morning. We are now deep into summer with heat and humidity as constant companions.
Several late-June days did feature chilly mornings. I wore gloves and a crew sweatshirt on those runs.
Those runs are now distant memories as the humidity and heat embrace our local landscape.
A dawn run at 6 a.m. seldom sees unbearable heat. My warmest run last year was in July. The morning temperature was 73 degrees F. I stay well hydrated so that temperature is tolerable for road running. The morning sun is rising, but not yet baking the macadam roads. You’ll never see me out on a mid-day July run.
There are many shady trees on my running routes. The morning run is completed with few difficulties. The summer’s warm weather often requires a seasonal pace. So, we slow down and dissect the ongoing news stories.
One current news story has numerous folks offering their opinions about the continuing labor shortage. Many employers are having extreme difficulties hiring anyone to fill vacancies or anticipated employment openings. Social media is filled with comments about this troubling situation. Everyone has an observation.
This is my take on the help-wanted employment situation.
Many individuals believe the extra stimulus money is keeping workers at home. Why work when the federal government is paying you more than your former employer?
Well, there is some truth in that thought. However, this issue is much more complex.
The labor shortage reasons differ across our country. A blanket statement that people don’t want to work because of stimulus money fails to adequately answer this help-wanted issue. Let’s examine this issue in the Greater Johnstown region.
Locally, the reasons for the labor shortage were born in several distressing features.
Greater Johnstown has witnessed a continual population decline since the 1930s. Our outmigration rate continued across the decades unabated.
Now, we face a low birth rate versus a high death rate. This is always a recipe for demographic turmoil.
The June 26 edition of The Tribune-Democrat featured “Congratulations to the Class of 2021,” which illustrates part of this help-wanted dilemma.
This special edition lauds the 2021 graduating seniors from numerous school districts.
One huge points stands out while reading that special issue that most school districts feature fewer graduates than previous years.
This year is the 50th anniversary of my high school graduation from Bishop McCort Catholic High School. Fifty years ago, the number of graduating seniors from local school districts was incredible.
Johnstown, Richland, Bishop McCort, Forest Hills, Windber and the Greater Johnstown Vocational-Technical School were graduating numerous students. Today, these same schools graduate vastly reduced classes.
The end result is ominous.
Fewer graduates means fewer available workers. Many graduates are leaving the region forever due to school, military or employment reasons. Thus, the help-wanted signs proliferate.
The help-wanted issue has another component. My baby boom generation is retiring in record numbers.
In decades past, many new retirees would seek part-time employment or volunteer work. This was a nice transition into retirement. However, another situation emerged, ,changing this practice and further reducing the available employment pool.
These new retirees are now active child-care providers for their grandchildren. The Tribune-Democrat recently published several articles dealing with the child-care issue. Child care is expensive.
Many day cares have extensive waiting lists. Enter the grandparents, who have stepped up to watch, nurture and mentor their grandchildren. The COVID-19 virtual school programs added another layer for grandparent assistance.
Grandparents providing child care means even fewer available workers or community service volunteers.
So, are there any solutions?
The answer is yes.
Difficult situations demand extraordinary efforts. Repeating the same failed actions because they worked in the past is foolish.
Employers must operate around their available labor pool. Consider reducing the operating hours. Perhaps closing the business on Sundays and other days.
Many local employers face a distressing help-wanted situation.
These employers are dealing with a tough question.
What can we accomplish in a profitable manner with our limited work crew?
The correct answers ensure a positive future.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
