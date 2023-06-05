George Hancock

Meteorological summer began June 1.
Weather scientists use the time frame from June 1 through Aug. 31 to document summer weather data. This is a more uniform summer weather record timespan.
The summer solstice arrives on June 21. Most people regard this date as the beginning of our summer season.
Summer’s delightful weather spreads steadily across our region. The summer season adds numerous activities and events to our calendar. Our summer weather ensures many delightful outside forays.
My rehabilitation from back nerve decompression surgery continues. Every morning, I’m out walking on a two-mile road route. I’m happy with the progress.
My road-running activities resumed Thursday.
My goal is simple. Previously, I was running outside every day, 30 miles a week. I’m returning to that mileage level in stages. This goal is achievable and doesn’t tax my compressed nerve spots.
There is some intriguing activity taking place along Berwick Road. Motorists and pedestrians ambling by have noticed this work. Apparently the landowner has a new tenant. A prominent Cambria County farm family was mentioned.
This group is preparing the old Wissinger/Pritt farm fields on the east side for cultivation.
The fence line along Berwick Road was removed. Brush and trees were also removed from the fields. Removing these items increased the available planting acreage.
I’ve run past these fields and lived in the neighborhood for decades. This field work is interesting. I ran by numerous active farms in Richland and Adams townships during my 1970s road-running years.
That farm activity waned as the farm generation passed away. Those fields went idle and eventually became overgrown with weeds and brush. Some of those farm fields now sport housing developments.
I noticed another prolific crop growing along our roadways. Our recent May 16 Pennsylvania primary produced a bumper crop of political signs.
My recent travels to Allegheny County had me viewing numerous campaign signs.
Somerset County also had myriad political signs and banners along greening highways.
My Cambria County community borders Somerset County. Many Somerset County candidates placed their signs in Cambria County. That point makes sense because Somerset County voters travel across county lines.
My wife and I vote by mail.
We mailed back our ballots.
We were notified of ballot receipt weeks before May 16.
I wonder if current candidates take the vote-by-mail numbers into consideration.
Cambria County has a high percentage of vote-by-mail people, but candidates continue spending huge dollar amounts on last-minute political advertising.
Weeks after we voted, our mailbox was filled with political advertising. Plus, the local newspapers had numerous ads from various candidates.
Despite all the money spent on this past campaign, the voter turnout was low. Cambria County had a 32% voter turnout, while Somerset County had 33%. A small minority determined those elections.
This is not right. A well-organized and financed minority easily elects candidates favoring their political, social and cultural views.
An early May Tribune-Democrat front-page news article with the headline “Somerset candidates make pitch” presented a bleak scenario.
The Tribune-Democrat reporter David Hurst described the scene. Eight Somerset County commissioner candidates appeared at a forum at Somerset Area High School. A group of Somerset-area youth was in attendance.
Hurst wrote “each represented the kind of bright, community-minded talent Somerset County needs – yet not one of them raised a hand when asked if they plan to stay in the area after graduation.”
This is a decades-old issue that plagues both Cambria and Somerset counties. The forum candidates wrestled with that issue. Twelve days later, Somerset voters – or at least 33% of them – dumped two of the incumbent county commissioners.
The Tribune-Democrat recently featured numerous ads and even a sales flier seeking newspaper carriers across our region.
Individuals willing to deliver newspapers are scarce. Newspapers by mail are growing.
Our future is clearly a digital newspaper. Most newspapers have gone this route. Are you ready?
