George Hancock

June was a cool running month. The below- average temperatures had many folks questioning Mother Nature’s mental fitness. I wore gloves on many June runs. I also had on a yellow pullover during my dawn road jaunts.
This is my 50th year as a road runner. I have never worn gloves and a fleece pullover deep into June like this year.
Our weather patterns are changing, so I remain weather- aware.
June began my run therapy segment following that April nerve decompression surgery. I ran two miles every morning.
July brings a three-mile daily run. August is a four-mile run.
The goal is resuming my previous 30 miles a week.
So far, there’s no pain, just some back stiffness. Those shooting, stabbing jabs were not fun.
My neurosurgery team did warn that adapting and living with that stiffness may be necessary.
An incredible event happened on June 3 in my community.
This weather event created severe damage, but was under-reported. Social media outlets reported the damage with numerous pictures.
My wife and I were at the Arcadia Theater in Windber.
This solid brick building muffled those storm sounds.
However, we did view the damage on the short drive home. Numerous trees were down, debris was washed across many roads and low- lying areas had deep water pools.
A powerful wind-rain event leveled trees in numerous locations. My Mine 40 neighborhood was battered by those strong winds.
My run the next morning was up the Wissinger Road hill and out Berwick Road to Scalp Avenue and back home.
The high winds brought dozens of dead trees down along the road.
Many of those trees were snapped like twigs. The Berwick Road guardrail was damaged in numerous spots by the falling trees.
That storm event was three weeks ago. Most of those damaged trees are still where they fell.
Berwick Road is very narrow in several spots due to tree debris along the road. There is a large tree chunk hanging above Berwick Road near the old Valley Vu golf course.
Something else happened in my area with no publicity. My zip code is 15963. The weekly sale ad and coupon flier mailed to residents was removed from the 15963 region.
The out-of-town publisher gave no reason for this decision.
Two local stores had their weekly sale ads eliminated from the 15963 area. These ads are available in digital format, but not every person uses digital ads. I prefer digital ads and coupons. But then, I’m not your average 70-year-old senior.
One of my old running routes now features a historic marker. Lou and Wendy Mihalko from Mihalko General Contracting recently donated a large granite monument marking the spot where, 246 years ago, Samuel Adams and a Native American warrior fought and were buried.
This monument site is off Mount Airy Drive past the Coles Crossroads intersection.
I ran along here for decades.
I also walked through this wooded area, looking for the burial site. In hindsight, I wasn’t even close to that burial spot.
Visitors here must respect the property owners. Two new homes were recently constructed nearby.
There is a 10-foot right-of-way between the properties leading back to the monument.
The Tribune-Democrat recently published my article on this monument: “Preserving history for future generations.”
This article provides more detail on the historical significance here.
Snavely Cemetery is located just a short hike up the road.
Snavely Cemetery is home to the “Becky’s Grave” urban legend. Becky’s Grave was born in the post World War II teenage drive-in movie culture. Considerable damage was done here by some visitors seeking Becky’s grave site.
Is there a connection between the Adams burial spot and Snavely Cemetery?
Were these individuals really looking for Rachel or Samuel Adams’ grave sites?
George A. Hancock is a local runner and writer.
