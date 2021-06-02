George Hancock

June arrives immediately after the Memorial Day weekend. June’s first day begins meteorological summer.
All official summer weather records are recorded from June 1 through Aug. 31.
The summer solstice is June 20 and it is also the longest day of the year. Daylight steadily slips away after this point. Yet, there is no need for despair since many summer weeks remain.
June 20 is Father’s Day. Our 2021 calendar creates a nice summer present for all fathers. A sunny gift that most dads enjoy with no thoughts of exchanging.
June is also the halfway point in the year. We end the second quarter with 185 days left in the year. Daily events never slow time’s steady passage.
Once again, the daily news presents numerous thoughts to ponder, dissect and analyze during the morning run. For example, the current Geistown roundabout project has numerous folks hammering their keyboards in the dark and damp basements. This $7.8 million dollar multi-year road project has created rancorous online comments.
This debate is puzzling. Scalp Avenue and Bedford Street/Elton Road are two of the oldest roadways in the region. These two roadways evolved from Indian walking paths to trapper and early settler trails. The Bedford Street/Elton Road segment gradually gave way to the current Scalp Avenue section as horse-drawn wagons were used to carry goods and supplies up over the mountain from Bedford to Johnstown.
The recently removed cloverleaf bridge was in historic terms a fairly recent addition to that area. Local road construction during the 1930s Works Progress Administration (WPA) years and highway widening during the 1950s created that landscape.
Roundabouts are less expensive highway methods that ensure traffic flows in an organized pattern. This traffic concept is relatively new to our region. Perhaps, a reason for the hostile comments. Change irks local folks. Eliminating the status quo is troublesome for these individuals.
However, one point is clear – the Geistown roundabout is coming. The construction crews are working toward a finished product.
Another road project is also underway on the Route 160 Elton Road realignment area.
This Adams Township project doesn’t seem to generate the same negative response as the Geistown roundabout.
I’ve run thousands of miles through this Elton Road project area. I witnessed from the roadside the ancient traffic patterns. Sometimes this area was snarled with traffic congestion. The only movement was the lone runner trotting along viewing the spectacle.
Yes, running along completed highway projects is interesting. Of course, driving those same roads should also prove illuminating. How folks accept or reject change remains fascinating.
Another intriguing news story involves the Portage Area School district moving to the Heritage Conference beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. This conference move involves both academic and athletic events. Delaying this move one year allows the WestPAC time to review and implement conference saving changes.
Clearly, we need to laud Portage for its proactive move.
Somerset County school districts, like most Cambria County schools, suffer from dwindling enrollment. Local municipalities across the region witnessed declining population numbers for decades due to factors other than outmigration. For example, the local death rates are high. Our birth rates are miniscule. This is a troubling trend.
Many analyzed this situation. Suggestions were made to consider sharing resources or even consolidating school districts. Consolidation for various reasons is a skipped venture.
Now, some claim the folks financially benefiting from the numerous school districts are strongly opposed to consolidation efforts. Meanwhile, our population numbers steadily slip away amidst this inaction.
Any solutions? Of course, there are potential solutions available to ease the effects of this downward spiral.
Consolidating all county school districts into one county-run system remains a legitimate goal. and actually, consolidating local government, fire companies, public works and police departments, etc., into single county-run units works well in nearby states. So, why not here?
WestPAC’s short-term solution is consolidating with the Laurel Highlands Conference into big school-little school sections.
Time continues its forward motion. Yet, our region stumbles over the clock face.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
