George Hancock

July was a humid month.
The northern jet stream brought smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires into our region, mixing with our current humidity.
Many Pennsylvania urban areas were draped in smoky, humid haze.
The smoky Canadian haze slowly dissipated as we rolled deeper into July. Our more traditional humid haze continued on.
Thankfully, my dawn run seldom experiences humidity’s full force. There was one morning run at 75 degrees with high humidity. That was a sweaty experience. The other mornings featured temperatures in the low 60s. The lower humidity levels created a more tolerable run.
Folks moving about later in the day faced that sweaty humidity factor. Staying hydrated, reducing the workload and taking breaks help ease those uncomfortable humidity levels.
My rehab from back nerve decompression surgery continues. I began a daily three-mile run on July 1. My pace is better than before the surgery, but not near the pace of the previous year. The progress is slow. There’s also some unwelcome back stiffness. I decided as July steadily slipped away to continue my three-mile run into August. Hopefully, the extra month at this mileage level eases the stiffness.
I’m viewing an incredible sight along Berwick Road.
The old farm fields now sport corn. There’s corn growing from Berwick Road all the way to the treeline below the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus. The entire acreage on both sides of the old barn is planted with corn. Those green corn stalks are a neat sight on my misty dawn runs.
I enjoy visiting our local orchards and buying fresh fruit. This year, the local cherry crop was smaller. The cold spring weather, no doubt, was a factor. Recently, my wife and I visited our favorite orchard porch store and purchased peaches. We bought early Redhaven and donut peaches.
The orchard personnel stated the peach crop may not be as abundant this year.
What about the upcoming apple crop? The orchard folks had better news. The early signs are promising. This year may produce an abundant apple crop. Apples are my favorite fruit. This was great news.
July 14 brought another fantastic sight to Berwick Road. The Richland Township road crew was out in force removing the tree debris from a previous storm. The road crew used their white bucket truck to cut back the dangerous tree debris that plagues this road. The end result was a safer road for motorists and pedestrians.
July brings a better perspective on the ongoing baseball season. There are less than 60 Major League Baseball games left. MLB is again sharing the stage with the upcoming football season. Football camps, preseason games and fan interest grows as summer ebbs away.
The new MLB clock rules worked, creating faster games. Baseball fans also enjoyed the more open game schedule. Pirate fans got to see teams that normally don’t play at PNC Park.
The playoff picture is somewhat murky. Many teams are playing well. However, one team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, despite that 20-8 start, is entrenched in last place. The Pirates are currently 11 and a half games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates at this writing have only 44 wins. A third consecutive 100-loss season is possible.
Pitching, especially from the bullpen, is horrible.
There’s no escaping this point. The Pittsburgh Pirates are playing bad baseball.
There’s some sad news to report this month. Recently, the Somerset newspaper building was permanently closed. The Somerset newspaper is now a weak shadow of its former self. There’s just four news reporters and one sports writer left. The former editor writes a regional outdoor column. The office staff is miniscule and works from home. An international call center handles customer support issues. Unfortunately, their support is shoddy.
Local news is poor. The Somerset paper may publish one or two local news stories per issue. I subscribe to the digital edition. That paper is filled with great state and national news, but scant local news.
Circulation has declined.
Newsstand availability is virtually nonexistent. Most subscribers receive their Somerset print newspaper via mail.
The Somerset newspaper future is bleak. One has to wonder what happened to those historic newspaper archives?
George A. Hancock is a local runner and writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.