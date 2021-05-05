George Hancock

May began a 31-day run. Normally, May is the month that witnesses green foliage exploding across our ridges. But, these are not normal times.
March was very warm. Our temperatures were well above the seasonal norms. April continued the warm pattern despite the snowy cold spell around April 22. These warmer-than-normal weather patterns pushed our growth cycle ahead by several weeks.
I was trotting past green vegetation on my morning runs. Running in shorts while dressed in lighter clothes is always a spring treat. However, I did utter a few “Uh Ohs!” during my daily runs. My initial thought was any extended cold snap would cripple these young buds.
This thought train proved unwarranted. The late April days found the color green steadily spreading across the numerous hills and wooded ridges. The foliage was filling in quite nicely. Even my hedges were sporting green buds in March.
We remain dry. Rainfall is sparse. Our local precipitation levels as reported in The Tribune-Democrat Back Page weather almanac is at this writing 3 inches below average. Adequate rainfall is always necessary for continued growth.
There is other news to mull during my morning runs. I mentioned in my last column that the Pittsburgh Pirates had a surprising preseason. They played well like a .500 team.
The Pirates are still playing well and are in second place in the National League Central Division.
Baseball is a long season and fans will observe how this situation develops or falters during the upcoming months.
My old friend Bill Eggert devoted his last column to Pirate baseball and the 20th anniversary of Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. PNC Park is a great baseball venue. The Pittsburgh skyline on any game night is spectacular. Baseball games are enjoyable there.
Another item mentioned in my column also remains in the news. I discussed the growing worker trend where employees are moving from large urban areas to other parts of our country and working remotely.
This trend continues despite those expected legal tax challenges by various states.
The move from New York and New Jersey to more peaceful states is huge. The tax issues are destined for court.
Now, there’s a new twist to this story. Some states are offering incentives for these moves. Locally, Somerset County is considering its own incentive program.
This is a fascinating story. I wondering if we are witnessing a new “The Grapes of Wrath” or “The Four Winds” chapter? I highly recommend “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah.
Hannah’s novel is a superb story dealing with family, weather and the issues forcing worker migrations to the west coast.
Today, technology is assisting the migration of remote workers from the congested urban areas to other regions where the quality of life is superior.
One of the COVID-19 lessons has far-reaching implications.
This lesson is simple. Many employees get their work completed away from the crowded work environment. Work can be done at home in a safe and productive manner.
Corporations learned remote workers are cost-effective and technology continues to evolve.
Employing these new techniques in a healthy and safe manner helps the bottom line.
Sure, many companies will bring their work force back to brick and mortar locations.
These companies have extensive capital invested in a physical presence. Right now for some migrating to a remote work force is not cost effective.
However, that option remains available.
Rapidly emerging technology and the failure to learn and embrace these upgrades was evident in a recent Tribune-Democrat Readers’ Forum letter. The writer questioned why everything has to be done online?
I’m 68 years old and a tech- savvy senior. Many are left on the sideline with these numerous technological changes. I get that. However, the world is moving on. Our world is now a lifelong learning experience. We need to deal with that point and move on, too.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
