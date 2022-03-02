George Hancock

February was a roller coaster weather month. Despite just 28 days, Mother Nature managed to unleash some intense weather. December’s mild running weather was a distant memory by February’s waning days.
Early morning runners expect wintry conditions.
We’re often on roads before the plows. I’ve learned to run toward the state roads during the winter season. PennDOT has crews out 24/7 in my area.
Late February created some interesting running excursions. Many of my runs begin in an easterly direction. The eastern sky before 6 a.m. begins to brighten. Clear mornings are really nice. The twinkling stars, the moon remnants are highlighted by that growing eastern daylight. My last mile features decent daylight.
I see more critters and birds on my morning runs. The coyotes are calling, deer are moving and even robins appeared in my area.
One critter is up and moving around again. I can tell by the sweet pungent perfume projected by this black and white four-legged critter. Yes, the skunks are more active. I frequently encounter patches of their aromatic antics.
This encounter is always a delightful experience.
Of course, the perplexing news cycle creates numerous issues to ponder on my morning run.
This is an election year. The daily news and views stampede will continue nonstop. It takes thought and research to sort through this venomous verbiage.
Many local residents face a disturbing winter alert and preparation issue. This point is illustrated by the Feb. 4 snow storm.
My area in southeast Cambria County received four-plus inches of snow. Other surrounding areas received more. The snow wasn’t predicted.
Alexa, the National Weather Service, the Weather Channel and the local outlets were silent. The snow fell steadily and then eventually stopped.
Contrast that Friday with what happened on Feb. 19.
Smart phones and other devices across Greater Johnstown issued resounding alerts about the approaching white-out conditions. That white-out hit hard and fast. Visibility was nil. Motorists out and about were in dangerous weather conditions.
The critical issue is not everyone has a smart phone or other high tech device. Local radio is frequently prerecorded programs with generic weather forecasts. The Weather Channel has great local weather segments but in my area, the featured region is Nanty Glo.
The end result is many are unaware of potential storms or rapidly deteriorating weather conditions.
I’m a weather-aware runner. I check the current weather before every run. I want no unpleasant weather surprises.
The knowing more ensures safety.
Another point that we need to ponder is why so many individuals are intent on banning books. The Tribune-Democrat on Feb. 17 reprinted an editorial from the Sunbury Daily Item. This editorial reported a point from the American Library Association.
Since last fall, there were more than 330 book challenges. This begs the question, why?
The editorial raised this point: “eliminating these titles from shelves doesn’t make us better. It limits what we learn, the opportunity to understand and review different perspectives.”
Our world is rapidly changing. Technology and other factors have created different ideals and beliefs. Many cherished beliefs once held dear are no longer embraced by the new generations.
Change is not a bad point.
Refusing to change creates staleness. Someone living in the past intent on eliminating new voices and ideas misses so much.
Locally, we’ll see a new mindset in mid-July. The Tribune recently published an informative article “Esports, gaming tech convention in city set for July 15 to 17.”
Esports are widely embraced by young adults. A few local colleges have teams in place.
Several school districts are beginning this sport. Esports are a passion embraced by the next generation.
I can hear the old school fogeys. Their rant sounds like this: “Why in my day we played outside. We played real games like football and baseball.”
Folks, the times are changing. Adapt and move on.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
