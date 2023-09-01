George Hancock

August was a very humid month. My morning run began in the dark amidst the hum and whine of air conditioning units and window fans. Hopefully, as August slips into September, our nights and days will cool somewhat.
My nerve compression rehab continues. The after-surgery MRI and medical consult was in early August. The surgery was a success, but another herniated disc remains a concern.
My run pace grows stronger and slightly faster. That is a positive point as my daily run continues.
My morning run became darker during August.
Sunrise on Aug. 1 happened at 6:13 a.m. Sunset was at 8:29 p.m.
The disappearing daylight was evident on Aug. 31. Sunrise was at 6:41 a.m. and sunset happened at 7:48 p.m.
The daylight hours are clearly dwindling as we progress into the next season.
Early August brought football, food and fun to Latrobe on Aug. 4 with the annual Steelers experience at Latrobe Memorial Stadium and the surrounding park. The stadium seats approximately 7,000 people. The stadium was packed with folks standing three and four deep around the football field.
The Pittsburgh news media estimated the Steelers crowd at more than 15,000.
Mid-August brought another delightful event to our region – the 66th annual American Association of University Women (AAUW) book sale at The Johnstown Galleria. This well-organized book sale is the largest one in the region.
Volunteers collect and sort the books into various genres.
This year, the first-day crowd was the largest in years. Readers were ready with their want lists and book bags.
I had a great morning talking to friends and other book lovers about various books and authors. I purchased a huge assortment of older Dean Koontz novels.
Plus, I purchased some vintage DAW Science Fiction paperbacks.
I also found a book written by a late neighbor. This was a fantastic book find.
I returned Friday afternoon to peruse the remaining stock.
I purchased several more vintage DAW paperback books.
The AAUW crew every year provides area residents with an outstanding event.
Unfortunately, August was also filled with troublesome weather events.
Extreme weather created havoc across our country.
These weather events ranged from extreme heat, wildfires, tornadoes and tropical storms to urban flooding.
The Maui wildfires were very troubling. Many people never had the chance to escape. The pictures of people standing in chest-deep ocean waters escaping the raging flames were heartbreaking.
The Atlantic and Caribbean regions are very active. News reports indicated several areas received 50% of their annual rainfall in mere hours. This consequence is expensive.
Staying weather-aware these days demands intense diligence.
August was the 30th anniversary of a sad greater Johnstown event. The Gee Bee department store in Richland Township closed permanently. Gee Bee was the University Park Shopping Center anchor store. This local family-owned retail store was very popular.
The Giant Eagle supermarket now occupies the Gee Bee space.
Most people 35 and younger have scant memories of this bustling store. At one time, the shopping center featured these Gee Bee stores: a department store, a grocery store, a home center, a dollar bargain store and a full-service auto center.
A Greensburg company sold furniture as the Gee Bee furniture store.
The Richland Gee Bee was store No. 2 in the chain. There were other Gee Bee stores located in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and across Pennsylvania.
I was employed by Gee Bee from March 1976 to the August 1993 closing. Retail work in those days provided decent wages and benefits.
The Gee Bee store had several unique features besides its sales.
One was the 10 employee couples who got married.
Remember those July 4th fireworks and the huge Sunday flea market?
It’s Got to Be Gee Bee!
Gee Bee has faded into our misty history. Today, only memories remain.
George A. Hancock is a local runner and writer.
