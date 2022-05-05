George Hancock

April showers bring May flowers is an old English proverb that dates back to 1157 and a short poem written by Thomas Tusser.
Tusser expressed this thought as “Sweet April showers, do spring May flowers.”
Today, many Greater Johnstown residents utter more colorful phrases, such as “WTH.”
We replaced those sweet April showers with nasty lake effect snow showers.
Blizzard-like weather conditions in April create rancorous words and phrases.
Snowfall covered our grassy areas on April 9 and 10. The morning temps were around the freezing mark. Sure, it was a pretty sight. Perhaps one could say it was a pretty postcard wintry view.
However, our calendar read mid-April.
The day after Easter Sunday brought significant snow to my running routes. My Monday-morning April 18 run was completed before the snow.
But the next morning found me wearing winter gear and running in my snow and ice spikes.
Monday’s white-out snowy conditions were surreal.
Despite what the calendar said, the outside resembled a January day. Then the sun would pop out melting that fresh snow. My only recourse as a daily runner is to endure it and run on.
April gave me countless news stories to dissect on these bizarre weather days. Someone once said, “If it wasn’t for the weather and the news, there wouldn’t be anything to discuss.” There’s so much going on these days that my morning runs are finished before all the issues are analyzed.
In my view, weather has a huge impact on our lives. I remain weather-aware. I run every morning during our predawn hours. I don’t need weather surprises.
One recent weather story had me uttering, “What?”
World-renowned potato farms in Washington and Idaho are suffering from various weather-related issues.
Excessive heat, wildfires and the current drought crippled the potato crop in those states.
So, Maine potato farmers shipped 21 million pounds of potatoes to those areas. Maine potato farms experienced superb growing conditions last year. Once again, we have a story illustrating how changing weather patterns affect food production.
Another early April news story illustrates a delight- ful sight along my running routes.
The Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center is set to receive a $17 million upgrade. This school opened in 1970 and graduated scores of well-trained and educated students.
This entire educational section is a delight to run through.
The GJCTS, the Pitt-Johns-town campus, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and Richland School District are incredible educational opportunities.
And soon a new walking, running trail will encircle the top portion of this academic complex. The bid notice was recently published in The Tribune-Democrat. The recreational opportunities here will expand in a rich delightful manner.
Apparently, another local company will expand operations into the Richland Township region. Quaker Sales Co. is seeking township approval to construct and operate an asphalt plant in the Mine 37 area. The Tribune-Democrat recently published a legal notice regarding the Quaker Sales zoning hearing board request.
Many local roads are in terrible shape. A closer plant may make road repairs faster and maybe somewhat less expensive.
The recent article “Not going to be bowled over” had me mulling several points.
We live in a retail-poor area. Numerous factors led to the decline of retail opportunities in the Cambria-Somerset region.
Writer Russ O’Reilly clearly outlined the local retail and property tax value situation.
This was an enlightening and informative article.
My initial thought was this: If some of these retail corporations feel they are being over-taxed and their concerns are not addressed, then there’s little to prevent them from closing local operations. Everyone loses.
Local taxpayers should examine the April 16 editorial.
“Sports changes reminder of need to embrace school consolidation” aptly addresses the missing point from the recent discussion about schools changing athletic conferences.
Also missing from this discussion was this point: The vast majority of local taxpayers have no children enrolled in their school district or use these expensive facilities. Yet these same taxpayers fund these athletic programs and facilities.
Countywide school consolidation is long overdue, as is countywide municipal consolidation. This is our future.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
