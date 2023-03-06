George Hancock

February was an incredible running month. The warmer temperatures were most welcome as I hobbled along the local roads.
Perhaps the most incredible sight was the missing snow pack. I can’t recall a winter season with such a dearth of ground snow. Our snow deficit is impressive.
February had 13 days with morning temperatures of 32 degrees or warmer. Six of those days were 40 degrees or warmer, including two consecutive 50-degree-plus mornings.
Sure, there were several cold mornings, but these warm February mornings were great.
March 1 began meteorological spring. This meaning is simple. The National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, plus other weather scientists, use a more uniform time frame to record weather data. Thus, for weather keeping purposes, all winter data is gathered from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28. Also, spring weather stats are accumulated from March 1 through May 31.
So, any snow fall in March or April is officially recorded as spring snow. This is not a new concept. These agencies have used these timelines for decades.
This mild winter weather is perfect for dissecting local news items. One news scenario is intriguing. Have you noticed what some TV stations are doing with weekend and other weather segments? These stations are using meteorologists located in other areas for the weather segment.
The western and central Pennsylvania meteorologists are excellent. These individuals have an excellent grasp of the Laurel Highlands weather patterns. We receive a decent weather forecast.
The meteorologists from Ohio and eastern Pennsylvania have excellent weather credentials, but lack the nuances associated with quick-changing Laurel Highlands weather systems.
I can’t help but wonder, are we viewing television’s future?
Local newspapers are also in the news. Chip Minemyer was named The Tribune- Democrat’s publisher. The former publisher, Robert Forcey, became the executive director of Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025 group. This is a fascinating appointment.
Longtime Tribune employee Renée Carthew was named the editor of The Tribune-Democrat.
These moves are excellent.
Minemyer and Carthew are longtime Tribune employees.
Both are familiar with our local history and culture.
However, there is sad newspaper news. The weekly Our Town newspaper ends with the March 22 edition.
Our Town is a Somerset Daily American publication that is owned by Gannett News, which also owns USA Today and other newspapers across the country.
I have had the privilege of writing for both local newspapers since 2008. My freelance writing career dates back to 1986.
I began writing for the monthly running newspaper, The Runner’s Gazette. My articles and material still appear in this publication.
Several years ago, The Runner’s Gazette transitioned to a digital format. That transition was very successful.
Digital publications are here and flourishing. Digital multi- media platforms expose us to a variety of creative ideas, the news, sports, books, music, videos and advertisements.
Our region is extremely fortunate with two print newspapers plus a digital presence.
Many communities have migrated to one print newspaper with a digital paper.
I strongly believe this concept is our future. Local newspaper readers will find one print edition published every week, but have a strong digital paper with ongoing updates.
Recently, I learned the Somerset Daily American is no longer available on greater Johnstown or Windber newsstands. I have a digital subscription.
The print Daily American is mailed to subscribers in our area. This is a growing trend.
Yes folks, the times are changing. I found it’s easy to adapt and move on.
George A. Hancock of Scalp Level Borough is an occasional contributor to the editorial page.
