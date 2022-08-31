Darkness again blankets my early morning runs.
Dawn is roughly 45 minutes away, so I’m using my hand-held light on every run.
The light alerts motorists to my roadside presence. Morning darkness is my norm until next spring.
Despite the later dawn, I still view unique road sights on my running journey. One perplexing sight is the recently installed Penn Highlands Community College sign on the Theater Drive hill. It’s on the right side below Tank Drive.
It’s a directional sign to the community college, but it points left toward Tank Drive.
Folks unfamiliar with this area will drive all over Rachel Hill seeking the Penn Highland campus. That sign arrow needs changed.
Another intriguing road sight is located several miles away near the Meadowcrest housing development. Someone drove into the backyard wooden fence again that faces Route 160.
Sometimes as I run past I wonder if a bull’s eye is painted on that fence. No one driving the speed limit with their vehicle under control will hit that fence. Work is currently underway to repair the fence damage.
Another August road view is somewhat disturbing. Many leaves are changing color and dropping. The warm and dry May to July timeframe contributed to this happenstance.
Some windy morning runs resemble an October day with those falling leaves. I see many bare and brown spots on our nearby ridges. Leaf peepers will no doubt find a shorter foliage season with duller colors.
I mentioned in a past column about the dangerous dead trees standing or leaning along our roadways. Specifically, I mentioned the Berwick Road and Theater Drive in Richland Township. Since that column, several of these trees have fallen.
Theater Drive from just above Scalp Avenue to Electra Drive features numerous dead trees and overhanging limbs that need removed.
Richland Township should force the property owner to address this dangerous road condition.
This same dangerous condition exists along the Berwick Road. There are well over 50 decaying roadside trees that need removed.
These dying trees are deadly missiles as the winds increase during the upcoming fall and winter seasons.
Richland Township workers are frequently seen cleaning up this tree debris.
Yet, the property owner never has crews out controlling this dangerous roadside situation. Why should Richland Township taxpayers pay this cleanup bill?
Another roadside view is in the news again. Both Westmont Borough and Richland Township have sign ordinances that upset residents. These sign ordinances were enacted years ago with perhaps the best intentions.
However, these sign ordinances are now in violation of recent court rulings regarding First Amendment rights. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) joined the fray.
I ran past many signs announcing the Richland Community Days celebration. These signs were placed all over the East Hills region.
There were numerous signs along Theater Drive near the Schoolhouse Road intersection. Those signs highlighted the Community Days’ sponsors. Signs, signs everywhere a sign. They’re reading material on my morning run.
Another recent news story has me scratching my head.
The Galleria in Richland Township was sold through an online auction conducted by the Ten-X Commercial Real Estate firm. The winning bid was a tad over $3 million dollars. The new owner, as of this writing, was not identified.
I watched The Galleria being built. The Galleria in 1992 gave me a unique loop run on smooth macadam roads.
Later on, I ran and watched as the new Walmart building was constructed.
My, how the local retail climate has changed. Today, I run past numerous dollar stores, banks and roadside signs.
I was curious about this Ten-X business so I conducted an online informational search. I soon discovered another building on my running route is scheduled for a mid-September online auction.
The starting bid is listed at $1.1 million dollars.
The 24-unit Campus Commons complex along Schoolhouse Road is on the auction block.
Many Pitt-Johnstown students reside there. Will this auction create another bleak scenario?
Meteorological fall looms.
Greater Johnstown is blessed with delightful scenic beauty.
Fall signs are everywhere.
