I received a package in the mail a few weeks ago. It was beautifully wrapped with a shiny bow. It was so nice, in fact, that I decided to save it to open at a special time.
One afternoon, my son, wife and I finally opened it. Inside was a beautiful blue box, and inside the box was a velvet blue pouch. And inside the pouch was a medal, a commemoration of being a nominee for a Grammy.
This is a cause for celebration, of course. But I have to admit my mistake, which was to open the package with my wife next to me on Valentine’s Day. Suffice to say, when she discovered that the beautiful blue Tiffany’s box was in fact a gift for me, and not for her, I had to work hard to make my other gifts seem up to the task of that day.
It is an incredible honor to be nominated for a Grammy, and we’ve received so much encouragement at the JSO office since the nomination was announced. But this recognition all comes back to what we did in Johnstown in 2018, when we performed the piece “The Prison” – part of large show called “Hidden Gems” – here with orchestra for the first time in North America.
The experience of finding a piece that had been almost completely ignored for 90 years, and then having it sound in the world in Johnstown, was truly magical. The fact that the Grammys and the critics around the world now recognize the value of the piece we premiered in Johnstown is affirming as well.
That piece ended up being so much more beautiful than I had expected it to be, and it reminded me that there is always more to the story, always more to consider and explore and discover.
“Hidden Gems” is also how I talk about Johnstown to my friends in New York. “There is so much more there than you could possibly imagine,” I tell them. I’m thinking of the first time I saw the incredible collections of Jack Rosetti, or George’s Song Shop, or the first time I saw the museum-worthy restorations of Bill Bahorik; or when I first walked in the stunning Tranquility Gardens. Or, for that matter, the first time I set foot in the Machine Shop in 2017 and began to dream of the JSO performing there.
Johnstown’s true hidden gems, however, are the people who make this community what it is. The city and region are special, but it is the people that make me love it here.
What we are discovering through our online series and videos such as the new annual fund video, which features our musicians joining with local Johnstown musicians just as they did last February, is that Johnstown’s connections, and the people who love Johnstown, go far beyond this region.
People living as far away as Atlanta and Florida and California are now able to join in with what we offer. And some of them have shared with me just how much they keep Johnstown in their hearts, no matter where they are. With that in mind, I was saddened to read about the passing of Kevin McCutcheon, a Johns-town-born conductor who had been living and performing in Germany for several decades and was a conductor of the renowned Deutsche Oper. The talent of people raised in this area is truly international in its scope, as we saw last February during our Open Mic Night at the Symphony.
It is this passion of mine for being imaginative with programming that led me to the Ethel Smyth piece, and it was a similar passion that several years ago led me to bring a concert to Johnstown that we called “Hidden Gems,” which was a concert of works by composers of African descent.
In our preparation for that concert, Jeff Webb, our Johnstown Symphony Chorus director, and I spoke with Alan Cashaw on the NAACP’s TV show. That conversation
led to many more with Cashaw, and as I learned more about the history of African Americans in Johnstown, he learned about the many Black composers who have written music for orchestras, much of which is largely unknown or has not been heard in decades. As it turns out, it is a gold mine of music, with much of it lying hidden in plain view and unperformed.
Inspired by the pieces, I had the pleasure of conducting over the past six years, I began to work with several colleagues on a database of the music by Black composers for orchestra. We knew there was a good amount, but only over the course of this past year have we discovered just how much has been published and performed, and how much, like our Smyth premiere, has been gathering dust.
Drawing on great research conducted over the past 50 years, Dr. Louise Toppin, an extraordinary musician and scholar, is leading the effort, called the African Diaspora Music Project, and she has graciously invited me to serve as the orchestral liaison and associate editor. So far, our database of works by Black composers for orchestra has nearly 1,000 entries.
Cashaw, who also recently joined the board of trustees of the JSO, was on the call two weeks ago when this resource was revealed to the League of American Orchestra members, and it seems likely that this will prove to be a key resource for the field as orchestras perform more of this repertoire that has been underappreciated. Once again, Johnstown is ahead of the curve.
Because this is Black History Month, it seemed like an appropriate time to share this project with you all, and to invite you to be in touch if you want to learn more.
In addition to Webb’s ongoing online series “No Fear, No Frills: Jeff Webb talks about Classical Music,” Cashaw and I are planning some further talks in the community as well, to help share our ongoing discovery of so much beautiful and important music that is appealing at first listen, and which helps us consider the past, present and future in new ways.
This is just one example of how this year continues to be all about how our region can get to know this orchestra better, and how we can embrace this entire community with the music and programs we provide.
Many of you have joined me in my online series, “The Making of our Maestro,” which wraps up on March 11. (You are all welcome to join, and to watch previous episodes, by visiting johnstownsymphony.org). You can also visit our website to learn about all the many initiatives that we have created to connect with you throughout this year and beyond. Thank you for helping us make this orchestra your Johnstown Symphony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.