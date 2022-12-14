Fran Brown

It was not long ago that I was like most of the population of Pennsylvania – an outsider to the world of water production, distribution and testing. I worked full time as a physics professor for eight years, before I took on the role of a water laboratory supervisor.
Never once in those first 35 years of life did I take a glass of water from the sink and think “why is this safe for me to drink?”
There was rarely anything floating in it, it never smelled weird and it always tasted clean.
I just assumed that since federal and state regulatory offices existed, that someone, somewhere was watching out for my well-being in how this natural resource was handled for my drinking purposes.
Since then I have learned more about the regulatory agencies and the process of treating water for distribution. The federal Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection (Bureau of Safe Drinking Water) work in tandem. They exist for the purpose of providing protections against harmful microbiological, chemical and radiological contaminants in drinking water.
Every water system, large and small, surface and ground sourced must meet basic monitoring requirements to continue to function in Pennsylvania.
So, here is the overall picture for the new people of the water world.
While the federal agency sets legal limits for more than 90 contaminants for all states, it delegates the task of regulation primarily on the state agencies.
Each state agency requires water suppliers to collect and report results from drinking water samples based on a frequency where the most prevalent, and high- est probable results may occur.
Organics, synthetics, byproducts formed through disinfection use, and metals, including lead and copper, are often tested in quarterly, yearly or multi-year cycles. The pH, alkalinity, biological and chlorine residual samplings are required far more frequently and in greater numbers.
Clean water requires manageable filtration, optimized disinfection and water quality (alkalinity, pH and hardness) that is non-corrosive to both water drinkers and the infrastructure through which this resource will flow.
It’s quite the balance in that too much chlorine doesn’t taste very good and will often react with organic material such as dead leaves, fish waste and goose feathers to create carcinogenic acids.
Have you ever gotten a letter in the mail reporting high levels of haloacetic acids or trihalomethanes?
It means that your system is stuck in a situation where they need to feed disinfection products such as chlorine to keep bacteria out of their distribution system, but the organics in the water are reacting and producing a harmful chemical addition.
These systems can lower their chlorine feed at their treatment plant, but then the probability of bacteria forming inside of water tanks or pipelines becomes greater than allowable by regulation.
It’s a difficult problem to solve without rebuilding millions of dollars worth of infrastructure.
Bacteria and chlorine residual testing is the most frequently conducted type of sampling, and they are often sampled hand-in-hand as chlorine presence is necessary to kill the bacteria and inhibit further growth of colonies.
If harmful bacteria are present in the water, chlorine demand is too high and the residual chlorine left moving through the distribution pipelines will dwindle too quickly.
If you watch closely, you may see some of these distribution sample collectors floating around your favorite businesses and outside of residences, grabbing small 100 mL containers of water from faucets and sampling hydrants.
The amount of samples collected for these routine checks are population dependent, and a city of 50,000 people, for example, would be required to sample 50 different locations all around their water distribution area over a month. (They actually sample 62-64 samples every month.)
The DEP uses online reporting systems for all sampling results, including these bacteria and chlorine samples.
It facilitates quicker feedback on compliance violations and further enforcement, and allows the data to be posted publicly to the Drinking Water Reporting System.
You can look up what gets monitored as required by the DEP, how often it gets monitored, past results from monitoring, and any violations incurred by the system at anytime from your home computer.
As of August 2021, every Pennsylvania water system was required to provide a comprehensive monitoring plan to the DEP, which included a detailed site plan for sampling of disinfectants, disinfection byproducts, bacteria, lead and copper, emergency plans and standard operations manuals for all facilities and operations.
It also included an uninterrupted service plan that proposed a best possible arrangement for each water system to supply consistently safe and potable water during a natural or man-made disaster.
When you pay your water bill, you pay for the supplies such as pH adjusting chemicals, coagulants for better filtration, chlorine and corrosion inhibitors. You facilitate the rebuilding of infrastructure as old pipes and pump houses are replaced, and you feed the workers needed to collect and analyze samples, maintain filters, plant processes and broken lines.
The people with whom I work understand the importance of the job that they undertake, and recognize the consequences of neglecting regulations.
We all drink the same water.
So with all of these checks and balances governing our water treatment facilities, why don’t we all feel a little safer?
The truth is that most Americans continue to worry about compliance and cost.
We all understand that there are water systems that are not able to consistently meet compliance, and our bills just seem to get higher every year.
On top of these concerns, there are other unregulated, unmonitored contaminants posing risks to public health that are currently under study through the EPA’s nationwide UCMR program.
The EPA and DEP both work to adapt and combat regulatory gaps with every passing year, and the contaminants list grows as further data on health effects and contaminant levels are collected and analyzed.
Realistic expectations slow this process as the research, testing and treatment technology becomes too cost prohibitive, and yes, the brunt of the testing cost falls on the water systems, and trickles down to the consumer.
At least the sentiment is consistent across the board; we need to provide safe drinking water to every consumer as best as we are able.
Fran Brown is laboratory director at RDM Johnstown LLC.
