The Forest Hills School District, its board, administration and coaches have been portrayed in a negative light over the past 20+ months with respect to allegations, including racial discrimination, involving the wrestling program that was brought to the attention of the Forest Hills School District school board on July 9, 2020.
Forest Hills promptly responded to these allegations by initiating the Forest Hills non-discrimination policy. The board directed the administration to engage an independent investigator to review the wrestling program, practices and all related actions up to and including allegations of racism.
The board’s second directive was to suspend all wrestling activities and place such on hold for a period of time until the results of such investigation were complete.
On or about September 2020, independent counsel concluded the investigation and presented a final disposition to the board of school directors which put forth conclusions and recommendations for the administration as it relates to the wrestling program and the aforementioned issues. Said conclusions and recommendations were likewise released to the parties in accordance with the Forest Hills’ policy. Per the conclusions of law and final recommendations, the investigator found that no member of the Forest Hills wrestling program, inclusive of the coaching staff, was found to have committed any action in regards to racial animus of any type nor of any racial discrimination.
This is not simply an interpretation of the decision; this was the legal conclusion by those outside of Forest Hills School District. This report cleared the staff of alleged wrongdoing concerning this matter.
Separately, District 6 conducted an investigation for alleged violations of PIAA by-laws and issued its ruling on Nov. 4.
Since this ruling was issued, members of the public have continued to spread misinformation about Forest Hills School District on social media which has zero connection to District 6’s findings.
Any frustration with the District 6 decision should not be directed at Forest Hills and Forest Hills will not tolerate the narrative attempting to discredit Forest Hills to continue without response. The public must be made aware that these community member statements are false.
In conclusion, Forest Hills School District would highlight two particular passages quoted directly from the Independent Report as stated directly by the independent investigator:
2. “The district’s immediate reaction, …, to news of the racial slur was appropriate, and perhaps bordered on what I might call a model of how to respond.”
7. “Coach ... is neither a racist, nor does he harbor any racial animus ... Period. End of Discussion. I would even go so far as to say that it is a ridiculous concept to even suggest that he is racist, or harbors a racial animus of any type or kind. He is the kind of person, who by actions and deeds, and without being pious or sanctimonious about it, makes those around him want to be better, to include student athletes and adults.”
It is unfortunate that Forest Hills School District must address the false narrative which is being portrayed through social media and other mediums, but Forest Hills School District has and will continue to put students first.
