LATROBE, Pa. – Kim Cady knows the crucial role that tourism plays in the Laurel Highlands and across Pennsylvania.
The executive director of the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor and the Lincoln Highway Experience sees it firsthand in her new role. It gives her an appreciation for National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, which runs through Saturday. The “travel forward” theme, which looks to shine a spotlight on the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation, is especially appropriate for a group dedicated to telling the story of the nation’s first coast-to-coast highway.
“Travel and tourism is huge for the Laurel Highlands Experience,” Cady said of the Latrobe attraction, which includes artifacts from and related to Route 30. “It’s a museum. We want them to come and learn about the highway – past present and future.”
Established in 1983, NTTW is an annual tradition to mark the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.
The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor follows U.S. Route 30 west from York County through Somerset County and into Westmoreland County, making it one of the Laurel Highlands’ longest tourist attractions, if not the region’s biggest. When it opened in 1913, the Lincoln Highway gave Americans the freedom to travel more easily and spurred economic development.
“Prior to the highway, you didn’t have motels, hotels, restaurants and gas stations in many parts of the country,” Cady said.
Now, Route 30 connects attractions of all kinds, including drive-in theaters, speedways, museums and state parks. It’s a prime example of how travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses and working families across the country.
“The travel industry fuels every industry – our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”
GO Laurel Highlands, based in Ligonier, works to promote tourism in Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
“There are very few industries with the unique dual roles of tourism,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands. “The forward-facing side of tourism is filled with fun, adventure, relaxation and discovery. It’s those memorable getaways, long-awaited vacations, and bucket list trips of a lifetime.
“The side many never consider is the significant economic impact made by our tourism industry. From job generation to business development, the world of tourism provides a foundation in every state across the nation.
“Within the three counties of the Laurel Highlands, $1.7 billion is generated annually through visitor spending; 11.6% of the region’s jobs are attributed to tourism; and $299 million is generated for federal, state and local taxes. As the official destination marketing organization, GO Laurel Highlands has dedicated $1.3 million to promoting and marketing the tourism assets of our 3,000-mile footprint. Our in-house talent continues to elevate the Laurel Highlands as a destination of choice.”
The Laurel Highlands region brings visitors from around the globe thanks to attractions such as Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater. Located in Mill Run, Fayette County, the UNESCO World Heritage site expects to attract its 7 millionth tourist this year.
The year-round beauty of the Laurel Highlands has been recognized twice by national publications in the past year, as Good Housekeeping named it the top Scenic Road Trip in its Best Family Travel Awards section, and USA Today honored the region as one of the 10 Best Fall Foliage Destinations.
The Great Allegheny Passage, which has been ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 recreational trails by USA Today, is another feature that draws international travelers. The majority of the 150-mile trail, which connects Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland, runs through the Laurel Highlands.
It attracts 1 million users per year, including visitors from all 50 states and about 40 countries. It has helped rejuvenate communities such as Confluence and Connellsville, with cyclists turning them into trail towns by supporting restaurants and lodging options along the GAP.
Somerset was named one of the top small towns for adventure in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast in 2022. Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine bestowed the honor on Somerset thanks to its proximity to exceptional outdoor recreational activities ranging from hiking, biking and whitewater rafting to hunting, fishing and downhill skiing.
In addition to eight state parks and a pair of state forests, the Laurel Highlands is home to three National Parks Services sites: the Flight 93 National Memorial, Fort Necessity National Battlefield and Friendship Hill National Historic Site. The Allegheny Railroad National Historic Site and Johnstown Flood National Memorial are in nearby Cambria County.
Combine that with Fort Ligonier, the Compass Inn Museum and Historic Hannah’s Town – all located in Westmoreland County, which is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year – and there’s plenty of history in the Laurel Highlands.
Julie Donovan, Fort Ligonier’s director of marketing and public relations, said National Travel and Tourism Week is an opportunity to learn the benefits of traveling – even if it’s in your backyard.
“It’s a great time to discover the amazing destinations within your own home area,” Donovan said. “You do not have to travel far or spend a lot of money to relax, have fun and discover new experiences. If you are fortunate enough to live in Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands, you’ll find an endless list of cultural and historic sites, family attractions and outdoor recreation venues surrounded by gorgeous mountains and valleys.
“As a seasoned tourism professional, I’ve been so fortunate to see the positive economic impact and enhanced quality of life the travel and tourism industry has had for our region,” Donovan said. “We are so appreciative for the efforts of the GO Laurel Highlands organization and what they do to attract millions of visitors each year to the region, especially those who love history.”
GO Laurel Highlands works to attract visitors from within driving distance of the region and beyond. In the past year, representatives have attended trade shows in Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., New York, Boston and even London. Visitors to Pittsburgh International Airport are greeted by images of the Laurel Highlands thanks to a marketing initiative there, and the organization has partnered with the Baltimore Ravens to attract visitors from that region as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose brand extends well beyond Pennsylvania.
“Travel is at the heart of the Laurel Highlands, powering the economy, creating jobs and strengthening our community’s culture and identity,” said Laura Argenbright, director of creative strategy and marketing at GO Laurel Highlands. “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute in the future.”
Eric Knopsnyder is the director of public relations and community outreach for GO Laurel Highlands, the destination marketing organization for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. He can be reached at eknopsnyder@golaurelhighlands.com.
