When I was presented with the unique opportunity to lead a beloved and respected organization which has been around for more than 120 years with thousands of members – one whose forebearers include iconic Pennsylvania names such as Carnegie, Mellon and Eisenhower – I was humbled by the responsibility and excited to lead the execution of our important mission.
Now, here I am ending my two-year term as president of The Pennsylvania Society, and I’ll go down in the history books as the first president to cancel PA Society Weekend in New York City – the one event our members look forward to perhaps more than any other on their social calendars. Can you imagine that as your legacy?
Actually, it’s one I’m proud of it.
Yes, canceling the PA Society annual dinner was heartbreaking. But it was the absolute right thing to do. And as I reflect on my time leading the Society, with the help of a resilient, talented staff and trusted counselors, I truly believe the past two years will be remembered as among the most important – and impactful – in the history of The Pennsylvania Society, which is saying something for an organization that can trace its roots all the way back to 1899.
Of course, when I agreed to assume the role of president, after having been a Society member for many years, who could have predicted that my term would coincide with our nation’s first pandemic since 1918, when the Society had not yet reached 20 years. But that was our reality.
Those were scary days for all of us across Pennsylvania.
Schools closed. Thousands were suddenly unemployed and people we knew and loved were becoming sick and dying – especially older Pennsylvanians in nursing homes or hospitals who could not be comforted by their families. It was devastating.
We quickly canceled our annual meeting in the spring of 2020 and knew more difficult decisions lie ahead. But in those moments of profound sadness, when we all were deeply worried about our collective health and economic condition, we began to witness and appreciate the selflessness and spirit of Pennsylvanians who rose up and said: How can we help?
Like the owners of a distillery in the Lehigh Valley who taught themselves how to manufacture and then donated 60,000 bottles of hand sanitizer when none could be found on store shelves.
Or the 40 factory workers in Markus Hook who volunteered to live inside their plant for 28 straight days as they made the materials for lifesaving N95 masks.
And, of course, our remarkable health care workers – EMTs, paramedics, nurses, doctors – all of whom put their own lives at risk in those days well before vaccines were available.
Consistent with our mission to honor achievement and celebrate service to the commonwealth, the Society launched a new effort to publicly salute Pennsylvania’s frontline COVID-19 workers, and we invited fellow Pennsylvanians to share their stories.
I’m proud that The Pennsylvania Society became an online repository of these amazing stories that will live on for years to come. You can find it on our Instagram page.
I’m also proud that, when we finally were able to safely hold our annual dinner this past December, the recipient of our Gold Medal for Distinguished Service was presented to one of those heroic frontline workers, Dr. Ala Stanford.
Stanford’s Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium was created in response to the disproportionate number of African Americans being diagnosed and dying from coronavirus, and the lack of swift intervention to mitigate disease spread among our must vulnerable communities in Pennsylvania.
Not only was Stanford’s selection as our gold medalist notable for her success in keeping Pennsylvanians protected from COVID-19, she also became the first Black woman to receive our gold medal.
As she so eloquently and accurately noted from the podium, “I seriously doubt that I am the first (Black woman) deserving of this prestigious honor, and sincerely hope that I will not be the only.”
My term as Society president also overlapped with tremendous racial turmoil across our nation.
National discussions on race forced many organizations – including ours – to reexamine our inclusiveness.
We formed our first diversity committee and we agreed that in order to be truly dedicated to maintaining a leadership role, it requires our organization to continue to look at our membership and our honorees, to be certain more Pennsylvanians of color feel welcome to participate in The Pennsylvania Society experience.
This is something we have been improving in recent years and our members tell us they see a positive difference. We are committed to working harder to be a Pennsylvania Society that feels welcoming to all Pennsylvanians.
As my final act as president, I have the privilege to hand over the baton to an outstanding Pennsylvanian, Elizabeth Preate Havey, who will become the Society’s first-ever female president.
Yet another ‘first’ that should have happened much sooner in our history. Havey will be an outstanding leader, one who I am hopeful will have a quieter term, for the sake of all Pennsylvanians.
Community, charity and civility are the pillars of The Pennsylvania Society – the values that have bound members together for all these years.
I am proud to have steered the ship during these turbulent times and will forever be grateful to our membership, staff, counselors and sponsors whose unwavering support these past two years will allow us to move forward with confidence – as one commonwealth.
Edward J. Sheehan, Jr. is president of The Pennsylvania Society and serves as the president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp. in Johnstown.
