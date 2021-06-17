As we have improved screening measures, early diagnosis and advanced treatments of all types of cancer, there is now a growing population of cancer survivors.
According to the National Cancer Institute, there are 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States, representing 5% of the population.
They are our neighbors, family members, colleagues, and friends, and the support they need now may differ from the ways in which we supported them through treatment and recovery.
In June, which is designated as National Cancer Survivor Month, we honor the cancer survivors in our lives – those who have won the fight and those who are still battling.
Survivorship means living with, through and beyond cancer. Survivorship starts at diagnosis and includes those in active treatment and who have completed treatment.
The phrase “cancer survivorship” was created by the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship (NCCS) to describe the broad experience on the cancer continuum.
While we recognize the difficult journey of cancer patients, and we find meaningful ways to celebrate their recovery milestones, too often we fail to understand what comes next in their lives.
Many cancer survivors face physical, emotional and psychological challenges following treatment. Coping with the fear of recurrence and managing cancer as a chronic illness can lead to feeling uncertain and vulnerable.
Survivors may face several changes – including what they eat, what they feel able to do, permanent scars on their bodies, and feeling angry or lonely. To manage these challenges, survivors can benefit from healthy eating, staying active, sleeping well, being informed and using creative outlets to express their feelings.
At the Conemaugh Cancer Center, we have developed a new survivorship program to address many of these needs.
Each month, we host a workshop to support cancer survivors in our region.
These free sessions have or will include yoga classes, a nutrition demonstration, sessions on mental health and spirituality, a nature experience. On Monday, a virtual Q&A will be held with Trey Mancini, a colorectal cancer survivor who is vying for a spot on the Major League Baseball’s All-Star roster this summer.
The Conemaugh Cancer Center is striving to provide an environment that addresses the comprehensive needs of patients, so that they not only survive, but thrive.
Whether it is through fundraising for cancer research, walking or running in a charitable race, raising awareness about early screenings, or offering care to a friend or loved one, we all have a role to play in making sure that our brave cancer fighters feel supported and understood as they face new challenges reintegrating back into their daily lives.
To learn more about the Cancer Survivorship Initiative at the Conemaugh Cancer Center, visit Conemaugh.org or call 814-534-1245.
Dr. Ali M. Tunio is board- certified radiation oncologist at Conemaugh Cancer Center.
