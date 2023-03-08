Having recently moved here, I have been reading about Johnstown’s magnificent past and the implicit idea of making Johnstown relevant again. And yet with a railroad running through it that connects New York City to Chicago, among other metro and port locations, and with beautiful green hills surrounding a lovely valley, Johnstown has quite a lot going for it.
One easy way to make Johnstown more relevant than it already is, though, is to do a simple demonstration project with energy.
For example, you can build a hand full of independent windmills and solar panels that can be set up to produce hydrogen fuel. Then put together a mid-sized hydrogen storage facility, say in an abandoned mine.
Next, you get about 20 or more hydrogen fueled demonstration cars. They can even be converted internal combustion engine cars that would combust hydrogen instead of gasoline rather than fuel cell cars.
In addition, set up 20 or more Uber or other delivery drivers who can use the hydrogen cars and always get refilled at the hydrogen storage facility. Simply have the drivers carry on their business as usual only now with the demonstration hydrogen cars instead of their conventional cars.
Concern around such cars centers on them having a Hindenburg-esque explosion. However such an explosion is highly unlikely.
The Hindenburg flames were mostly due to the balloon materiel and the diesel fuel for the propellers, not the hydrogen. Hydrogen is about as innately explosive as natural gas and many cars around the world have been converted to using natural gas without incidents of explosions. So, such fires would not happen to a properly converted hydrogen internal combustion car either.
Nevertheless, the splash of such a demonstration project would make Johnstown so famous worldwide that many new businesses and workers would want to move here. You could even have former Prince Harry and Megan Merkle come and cut some sort of ribbon to get it all started and make an even bigger splash.
Then the two of them can drive around in one of the cars to show how safe it is from any explosions.
Another option is to set up a demonstration coal-to-liquids plant not so much for an automotive fuel source, but as an easily stored, dense fuel that can be used for peaking electric power generation needs.
The coal-to-liquids can replace natural gas for peaking power, but is much more easily stored than natural gas due to the density of a liquid. Such a coal-to-liquids plant can also produce base power and discharge excess steam that can be used for winter heating needs for any number of near-by buildings.
All of this may sound out of the ordinary, but soon enough an oil price shock will hit and due to people switching their cars from gasoline to using natural gas, both oil and gas and even electricity will become expensive. So starting now to get some viable energy alternatives going could be the next big thing for Johnstown.
Douglas B. Reynolds has been researching and teaching petroleum and energy economics around the world and in Alaska for over 35 years. His latest book “Energy Odyssey: The Hubbert Trojan Horse Scenario” shows why energy prices will be rising in the near future.
