Here we go again, another myth created by the current group of political candidates running for office.
Have we ever been energy independent and is it possible to ever achieve this? Politicians are great at spinning the facts about energy production and the energy industry in general.
Go back to 1949, when the big oil companies got into bed with Saudi Arabia and came up with a consortium called Aramco (Arabia American Oil Co.). This is when we surrendered energy independence.
We switched from coal furnaces and steam engines to oil.
We needed cars with 400 cubic inch engines getting 8 mpg when gas was 21 cents per gallon? This American addiction with the muscle cars (GTO’s, Super bees and 409s) continues today.
This infrastructure took 70 years to evolve. Oil production involves factors such as drill rigs, pipelines, terminals, tankers, refineries and storage tanks. Most of these are not in the U.S., but are in places such as Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa and Russia.
Seven decades of free markers won’t be changed in this election. This is the world of free market capitalism’s comparative advantage. Adam Smith defined “the invisible hand” that allows free markets to find a natural equilibrium in his classic book written in 1776 (“The Wealth of Nations”).
We also became dependent on throw away consumption, of petroleum-based products such as plastic and polyester.
Recycling has failed in America almost everywhere.
It is just too inconvenient for Americans.
According to the newsletter, Oil Price.com, we are already in some ways oil independent.
In other words, we export about the same amount of oil as we import most months of the year. This includes products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, bunker fuel, distillates, coal and jet fuel. It is a very complex supply chain, and in no way easy to adjust.
During Jimmy Carter’s presidency, we could never agree on an energy policy. Remember in 1981 when Ronald Reagan took the solar panels off the roof of the White House. Politicians and cable TV pundants have perpetuated falsehoods about energy prices without any basis of facts about our energy policies.
In 2011, the U.S. became a net exporter of refined products and by 2019 became a net exporter of all oil products including crude oil. This occurred after the ban on exporting crude was lifted in 2015.
World energy prices are very complex with many moving parts. Energy infrastructure has evolved since World War II as part of the 1944 Bretton Woods Agreement among the Allied nations. Eight decades of refineries, pipelines and terminals are mostly outside of U.S. free markets that created an efficient price system.
Disrupting the system would lead to higher prices everywhere, as seen this year with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Most people don’t know that a huge portion of the world’s oil is owned by sovereign nations, which is not the case in the U.S.
Therefore, if a country wants to sell oil at a discount to buy food, satisfy a debt or fight a war, its oil might sell for 15% less than current pricing.
Developing countries will do this even when they produce too much and they run out of oil storage.
Many poor countries need U.S. oil revenue to survive. We buy their oil and they buy our food, steel and finished products. To walk away from this favorable situation could be disastrous to them and raise our price at the pump.
Since 1944, the U.S. dollar has been the world’s reserve currency. Almost all fossil fuels are traded in U.S. dollars. Taking a protectionist stance will jeopardize our world status and potentially weaken the dollar.
Furthermore, not all oil is the same. A plant in New England may be designed to refine Brent light crude.The same refinery changing to heavy Canadian Select or even West Texas Intermediate will certainly be less efficient, while raising prices.
There are more than 150 oil blends traded on the world market, that were developed to satisfy market efficiency.
Tampering with the system will always have a destructive effect.
How will the advancement of alternative energy systems factor in the energy independence argument?
Will it be likely that Adam Smith’s invisible hand will establish equilibrium between alternative and fossil energy products?
Americans love the concept of independence so much that we celebrate it every year.
Applying the concept of independence to the economics of the energy we need is not realistic.
Our free market system has many flaws, but it clearly drives how we develop, purchase and consume energy.
Dave Jones, of Johnstown, is a retired marketing director in the energy industry. Tom Stewart, of Windber, is a retired physical therapist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.