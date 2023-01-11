A classic question to ask at the start of the year is “are you better off now than you were at the same time last year?”
So let’s ask that question about our economy. Are we better off now than we were a year ago or two years ago?
Are Joe Biden’s policies working?
Spoiler alert. The answer is a resounding no, but unless you vote in the Democratic primary, that is probably no surprise.
Equity markets are one broad measure of the economy. The S&P 500 closed down 18% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Index was down 13%. The Nasdaq, a broad measure of 3000 stocks, was down an astonishing 27%. The S&P alone lost $7 trillion in market capital value.
The Biden administration is loudly proclaiming that “gas prices are down to $3.15.”
Not in Pittsburgh, but they fail to note that the price of gas was $2.15 when Biden took office.
The correct statement should be that “prices are up 45%.”
Diesel prices are also “down” to around $4.53 but, again, the price was only $2.38 when he took office so that works out to a 90% price increase.
Why are gas and oil prices up? Let’s see. On day one, Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and has been at war with the energy industry ever since.
He said he intended to eliminate fossil fuels and replace them with green energy such as wind and solar.
How’s that working out this winter in Buffalo, for example? Or in Pittsburgh when it was -5 degrees outside?
Did you get the notice from your power company that we may expect rolling power outages because the power grid could not generate enough power?
Imaging what will happen when Biden takes more of the coal and oil fired plants off line?
It’s pretty hard not to notice that the price of everything on the store shelves is considerably more expensive, although the administration seems in denial about this.
Food, clothing, housing and transportation are all up significantly. Consequently, the overall inflation rate is given as 7.1%, up from under 2% when Biden took office.
Energy effects everything that is manufactured or grown. We need energy to make things, transport them and make the fertilizers to grow them.
While prices are going up, real wages, how much your paycheck can buy, have been going down for two years.
Recent reports say that 63% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. The Savings Rate is at 2.3%, its lowest point in 17 years. Home sales are collapsing to recession levels.
A recent survey of economists at 23 large financial institutions predicted that the U.S. would move into a recession in 2023. Two thirds of those economists expect the economy to contract in 2023. What does this look like to the average person?
Consumer spending will go down because people simply have less money to spend.
People will deplete their savings and have less ability to absorb financial emergencies. Only 4 in 10 Americans have enough savings to absorb an unplanned expense of $1,000.
To make matters worse, interest rates will continue to climb. There is a good chance inflation will continue to climb forcing prices even higher. Prices are, in fact, rising at their fastest rate in 40 years.
As consumer spending declines and people buy less, producers will make less and unemployment will increase.
Predictions are that unemployment may increase from its current 3.7% to 4.6% and stay at about that level through 2024. Other economists think unemployment may reach 5%. This means millions of Americans will lose their jobs.
Dave Ball is chairman of the Washington County Republican Party.
