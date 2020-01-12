Dalton Delan

EICHER[mdash] Rita L., 95 of Portage, passed away on January 11, 2020 in Portage. She was born on June 23, 1924 in Lilly. She was the daughter of John and Florence (Earnest) Muldoon. Rita is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carl E. Eicher, her son: James W. "Corky" Eicher and h…