Curt Davis

In reference to the article titled, “Cambria County GOP takes steps to reprimand Toomey,” that appeared in The Tribune-Democrat on Feb. 24, I would like to express some concerns with the validity of that action. In doing so, I would also point out that the Cambria County GOP Facebook page refers to themselves as the Cambria County: Trump County Headquarters.
The article states that the local GOP was participating in a state-wide meeting to consider a censure resolution of Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey.
Cambria GOP Chairwoman Jackie Kulback stated that the resolution to censure is based on the senators acting contrary to the good order and best interest of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States of America.
Based on the loss of 63 court cases found to be without merit and the recent ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court, with a majority of conservative justices, that the state of Pennsylvania was perfectly within its rights to count the ballots submitted after election day but properly dated, I find Kulback’s comments to be rather disingenuous. The move by the local and state GOP sounds more like an effort to perpetuate the big lie that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol to stop the electoral approval.
Even more amusing is the GOP statement that says the censure vote is based on the fact that the Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, presided over the impeachment trial and not U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
What they failed to mention is the fact that the reason Roberts did not preside over the trial was because the previous Majority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, would not schedule a trial before Donald Trump left office. The Constitution states that the Chief Justice shall preside over any impeachment trial of a sitting president.
Then Kulback had the audacity to say that the censure vote had nothing to do with Toomey and Casey’s guilty votes, but rather was “for voting to proceed with impeachment and voting that the proceedings are constitutional,” according to the text of the censure. Failing to once more mention that the trial had to be held after Trump left office due to the fact that the GOP Senate Majority Leader would not schedule a trial while Trump was in office. The refusal then created an opportunity for the GOP to challenge the constitutionality of the trial.
I find it laughable that Kulback says that she told the state GOP to leave out the emotions and just base the censure resolution on facts.
Maybe she means like the facts that Trump really won, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan, but the election was stolen (smirk).
The facts are that there is precedent for an impeachment trial after the public official is out of office. In 1876, as the U.S. House of Representatives was about to vote on articles of impeachment against Secretary of War William Belknap over corruption charges. Belknap walked over to the White House and submitted his letter of resignation to President Ulysses S. Grant.
The House still went ahead and impeached Belknap, and the Senate tried him, with the impeachment managers arguing that departing office doesn’t excuse the alleged offenses – otherwise, officeholders would simply resign to escape conviction or impeachment. It should also be noted that the Constitution is silent on the subject and the language is open to interpretation by Congress as the sole determinants of impeachment proceedings.
In closing, I thought G. Terry Madonna’s comments on Toomey being a bright guy and a conservative to the core on fiscal and social matters shows that the reason for this censure is not his GOP credentials, but the state and county GOP’s loyalty to Trump over party.
I only hope that the Republican Party can find its way back to being a party of policies and principles rather than a party of personality.
