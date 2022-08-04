Curt Davis

As a citizen who has not missed voting in an election since 1967, I take the right to vote very seriously. During that time period, I have crossed political party lines on numerous occasions.
With that philosophy in mind, I am having a hard time understanding the current situation as to the governor’s race in Pennsylvania. So, I called a friend who has been a life-long ardent member of the Republican Party and asked, “What is your take on Doug Mastriano as the Republican candidate for governor?”
His answer was a simple, “I vote country over party, so I am supporting (state Attorney General Josh) Shapiro.”
This led me to wonder how much support Mastriano may have in his own party. So I started to do a little research.
On July 6, NBC News reported that when Mastriano bested Pennsylvania’s GOP establishment to win the nomination for governor, top Republicans feared he was too extreme to win independent and main-stream party support in the general election. As a result, nine former and current Republican officials publicly endorsed Shapiro. The list included two former U.S congressmen, a former state Supreme Court Justice, a former State House speaker, two former state representatives, a former lieutenant governor and a former county chairperson.
In response, former State GOP Chairman Robert Gleason of Johnstown called the list “over the hill Republicans that have no influence, and no one cares what they think.” Really?
As a follow-up, a July 11 article in PennLive covered a group of GOP players who formed a pro-Shapiro PAC to buck Mastriano.
The group of centrist Republicans with deep roots in state and federal government have formed a Republicans4Shapiro PAC. The organizer is former Pennsylvania Attorney General Walter Cohen, former Chief of Staff for Senator Arlene Specter and his wife, Susan, a former executive director of the State House Joint Bipartisan Committee.
Other members are Murray Dickman, Secretary of Administration for Gov. Dick Thornburgh and U.S. Department of Justice official under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush Sr.; Bob Wilburn, Secretary of Education under Thornburgh; James Seif, Secretary of Environmental Protection under Gov. Tom Ridge. This is the founding list and is not all inclusive. These are Republicans that have been in elected and appointed positions with grave responsibilities concerning our state and our nation. Are they also a bunch of “over-the-hill Republicans who have no influence and no one cares what they think?”
And yet, a July 19 article in Politico stated that Cambria County Chairwoman Jackie Kulback was one of the GOP leaders who was worried in May when Mastriano clinched the Republican Primary for governor. She now says, “Honestly, I feel this is Mastriano’s campaign to lose.” It should be noted that Kulback chartered several buses for the “Stop the Steal” rally.
This would be the same Mastriano who chartered buses to the “Stop the Steal” insurrection and was videoed crossing the barricades at the Capitol Building. The same Mastriano who supports absolutely no exceptions to banned abortions, and has stated that the state legislature has the power to appoint presidential electors (not necessarily in compliance with the state’s popular vote), and, as governor, would have the power to decertify election machines. The same Mastriano who has hired Gab, a right-wing extremist platform, that touts antisemitism and anti-every group that is not white Christian nationalists.
It also should be noted that the national Republican Governor’s Association has held off on endorsing Mastriano, and Michael Chertoff, Bush’s Secretary of Homeland Security, has come out in support of Shapiro in opposition to Mastriano.
Are all these past leaders over the hill and irrelevant, as stated by Gleason, also a former party official, or are they more concerned about their state and country than party members vying for favor and reelection?
This brings us back to my original question. On what basis should we decide which candidate to support? And, my response is the one so well stated by my Republican friend, “country over party.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.