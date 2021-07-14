Craig Saylor

Welcome to summer 2021! After the time spent in and out of a pandemic crisis, we have finally reached some semblance of what we remember as normal. If there was any doubt of governmental belief that we are returning to a post-pandemic time, validation came in the form of a released Stars report.
What does the report mean to the silos of care defined and rated by CMS in the Stars rating? At face value, CMS has created a means of so-called quality comparisons in health care. Limitations such as comparing large to small and urban to rural are a couple of obvious limitations. Additionally, we know so much information is not addressed and identified as contributors to healthy, health care. You might say there are UFO’s between the stars. In this case, unidentified fundamental outcomes.
In the world of manufacturing and information technology, we agree that when garbage goes in, then garbage goes out.
I suppose this could be extrapolated across much of what we participate in or purchase. At times, this statement remains out of sight in the short term, but eventually all good things come to an end.
I learned this lesson through the great deal I received on a laptop PC that performed as expected for approximately six months and then became the discount that I paid for.
I define the health care quality system as a series of inputs, outputs and no puts.
Inputs
• Timely access to care (minimal days to next available appointment)
• Reasonable cost (insurance coverage and clinical care)
• Accurate diagnosis
• Thorough assessment
• Clinically indicated care (fear not the second opinion)
• Patient and family communication
• Referral to the best resources (don’t churn within the health care system)
• Effective discharge planning
• Effective follow-up care
Outputs
• Appropriate treatment is provided when needed
• Cost-effective care
• Care delivered in the best location based on patient needs
• Stakeholders understand and agree to the plan of care
• Decreased readmissions
No puts
• Insurance denials for care, including retrospective denials (approximately 20% of all cases go through a denial process)
• Cost prohibitive care
• Patient and family noncompliance
While these lists are not all inclusive, I believe these touch the core of what we should strive to address. This is not out of our reach given the expertise many in the industry have if allowed to exercise their skills and knowledge. Social workers and case managers are bogged down by onerous steps for service approval and challenging denials for care. Physicians spend valuable time debating third parties over care choices and medication orders.
I admit this is a very high level view of the processes, and on the ground, it is a much more complex story. Unfortunately, we often continue business as usual because it is the system, like it or not. I believe we can achieve quality outputs by carefully measuring and fixing our inputs. This takes work, time and understanding.
This cannot be accomplished without putting in place proven best practices. Take control of the issues at hand, the no puts will have their day.
