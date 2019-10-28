There are 14 area teams and three undefeated football teams remaining, including two from the coverage area, as the district playoffs in 5 and 6 open this weekend.
The three unbeaten teams, all 10-0 and in District 6 Class AA, are Richland, Ligonier Valley and Bellwood-Antis. They are seeded first through third, respectively, in the playoffs, with all games at 7 p.m. unless designated otherwise.
With Southern Huntingdon withdrawing from the playoffs, Richland gets a first-round bye.
Ligonier Valley will play seventh-seeded West Shamokin (5-5) on Friday night, a rematch of their Week 5 contest in the Heritage Conference when the Rams pounced on the Wolves, 54-7.
On Saturday, sixth-seeded Cambria Heights (5-5) will head to Bellwood to face the No. 3 Blue Devils, while fourth-seeded Penns Valley (9-1) hosts No. 5 Marion Center (7-3).
In District 6 Class A, the top four seeds have byes for this week, including Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Portage (8-2), Juniata Valley (8-2) and Saltsburg (7-3).
On Friday, No. 12 Penns Manor (3-7) plays at No. 5 Claysburg-Kimmel (7-3), while Northern Cambria (4-6), the 11th seed, travels to No. 6 Homer-Center (6-4) in a rematch of their Week 6 Heritage Conference clash, won 34-6 by the Wildcats.
Two games in Class A on Saturday have No. 8 Bishop McCort (5-5) hosting No. 9 Glendale (5-5) and another Heritage Conference matchup with No. 10 Blairsville (4-6) at seventh-seeded Purchase Line (6-4). The Red Dragons won 42-16 in Week 5.
The Marauders host the Glendale/Bishop McCort winner and the Blairsville/Purchase Line winner will be at Portage on Nov. 8. On Nov. 9, the winner between the Colts and Wildcats plays at Juniata Valley and the winner between the Comets and the Bulldogs will play at Saltsburg. The Trojans had their best record since the 1991 season when they finished 8-1.
In District 6 Class AAA, top-seeded Bald Eagle Area (7-3) hosts Central (4-6) on Friday, while No. 3 Huntingdon (5-5) plays at second-seeded Westmont Hilltop (7-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Price Field.
In District 5 Class A, top-seeded Tussey Mountain (9-1) will entertain No. 4 defending district champion Shade (5-5) on Friday. On Saturday, No. 3 Windber (6-4) plays at No. 2 Northern Bedford (7-3) at 6.
Top-seeded Chestnut Ridge (8-2), which has lost its past two games, gets a first-round bye in Class AA and awaits the winner of the WestPAC blockbuster rematch, Berlin Brothersvalley at Meyersdale. That game is set for Friday night.
The Mountaineers (9-1) and Red Raiders (9-1) were both unbeaten when they squared off in Week 7 in Meyersdale and are both coming off strong victories against Heritage Conference opponents last Friday.
Berlin held off Purchase Line 14-7, while Meyersdale topped Marion Center 24-14.
The other playoff contest on Friday night is a District 5-8-9 subregional semifinal with No. 4 Somerset (3-7) at top-seeded Bedford (8-2). The Golden Eagles and Bisons clashed in Week 6, a 48-16 Bedford win.
