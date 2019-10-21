The 2019 fall season of high school sports is winding down.
It is Week 10 in football with the playoffs on the horizon while PIAA Championships for golf and team tennis are set to get underway on Monday.
The District 6 soccer championships get started on Tuesday, while District 5 begins on Wednesday.
The Westmont Hilltop boys and girls and the Bishop Carroll boys all earned top seeds in District 6 soccer, with all three squads beginning action on Thursday.
In boys District 6-A matches on Tuesday, No. 3 United plays sixth-seeded Bishop McCort at 5:30 p.m. at Mansion Park in Altoona. In the other quarterfinal, St. Joseph’s (5) will take on Belleville Mennonite (4) at 5:30 p.m. at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
Also on Tuesday in girls District 6 Class A action, sixth-seeded Bishop McCort will play No. 3 Bishop Guilfoyle in the 7:30 game at Mansion Park while St. Joseph’s (5) and Moshannon Valley (4) have the late game at Philipsburg-Osceola in the other quarterfinal matchup.
The Huskies will play the St. Joseph’s-Belleville Mennonite winner in the semifinals on Thursday at Mansion Park while the United-Bishop McCort victor plays at 6 p.m. at West Shamokin on Thursday.
The Hilltoppers will face the winner of the St. Joseph’s-Moshannon Valley game in a girls semifinal on Thursday at 5:30 at Richland, while the Bishop Guilfoyle-Bishop McCort victor draws second-seeded West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Both Class A championships are Oct. 30 at Mansion Park.
In Class AA boys action on Thursday, the top-seeded Hilltoppers face No. 8 Cambria Heights at 7:30 p.m. at Richland, and third-seeded Penn Cambria plays No. 6 Central Cambria at 6 p.m. at Mount Aloysius on Wednesday. The other two quarterfinals feature No. 5 Juniata at No. 4 Bald Eagle Area and seventh-seeded Penns Valley versus No. 2 Huntingdon at Juniata College.
The defending PIAA champion Bedford girls are the second seed in the 2019 District 6-AA tournament and will play No. 7 Richland at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Mansion Park.
Sixth-seeded Forest Hills is at No. 3 Somerset at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The other two quarterfinals have No. 8 Cambria Heights at top-seeded Bald Eagle Area at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Juniata (5) against Huntingdon (4).
Semifinals for Class AA boys and girls are Oct. 28 at sites and times to be determined, and the title games are Oct. 31 at Mansion Park.
• PIAA Class AA team championships for tennis will begin on Monday, with District 6 champion Central Cambria and District 5 winner Somerset both in action. A berth in Friday’s quarterfinals at Hershey Racquet Club is on the line.
The Red Devils drew District 7-2 Knoch and will square off at noon at the Gorilla House Gym in Altoona, while the Golden Eagles face District 3-2 Hamburg at the Summit Tennis Club in Altoona at 1 p.m.
Coach Kim Cavalier’s Central Cambria squad upset top-seeded Westmont Hilltop to claim its third District 6 crown in four years.
Against the Hilltoppers, the Red Devils were represented by Olivia Ratchford, Emma Ratchford and Corinne Markovich in singles while their doubles pairs were Sam Archangelo and Rachel Holtz, along with Ella Persio and Andie McCullough.
Golden Eagles coach John Harris had Abby Rosman, Lorin Harris and Kylie Walker in the singles slots when Somerset beat Bedford 3-2 for the district title. Becca Saylor and Abby Burtner, along with Mia Rosman and Violet Lopaze were the doubles duos.
• Cross country district titles will be up for grabs Tuesday and Saturday with a trip to the PIAA Championships Nov. 2 at the Parkview Course in Hershey on the line.
District 5 will hold its meet at the Bedford County Technical Center starting at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
In District 6, runners will gather at the Indian Valley Elementary Center in Reedsville at 10 a.m.
