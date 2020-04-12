It’s difficult to comprehend the death, devastation and sadness that the coronavirus has wrought across this country.
I understand that in light of all of our concerns about health issues, that sports really take a back seat.
But it is an extremely difficult life lesson for all of the Pennsylvania winter athletes who were still involved in postseason competition in basketball and swimming, as well as all of those spring athletes who expected to be competing in baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis and volleyball.
No high school sports for the end of the 2019-20 school year, an unprecedented situation.
That realization hit this reporter pretty hard, and I shed quite a few tears for our local athletes, who were so looking forward to their individual competitions, especially the seniors.
When Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement about closing schools for the rest of the season, I figured the PIAA would be forced to follow suit, and that’s exactly what happened.
Imagine how the athletes themselves are feeling. And, they can’t even turn to their own team members to commiserate with them because of social distancing.
I’ve talked with some players about how they are keeping in touch with each other, but most say that despite texting and other internet connections with teammates, it’s just not the same as getting together and working out in gyms and on fields together, striving for a common goal.
There were seven area basketball teams that ended the PIAA playoffs in limbo after the second round, including the girls from Bishop McCort Catholic, Cambria Heights and Forest Hills, along with the boys from Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop Carroll Catholic, North Star and Richland.
To never know what you might have accomplished or how far you might have advanced, is frustrating enough for sports writers, who weren’t even involved in the athletic process, much less for those athletes that were in the thick of the situation.
But what about all of the participants in spring sports?
The only ones that played any games were the tennis players, and they didn’t get much of a chance to spread their wings.
If you were a baseball or softball team, and had a talented core of returning seniors, you will be wondering for the rest of your life, what might have been.
And what about the track and field stars that had great indoor seasons such as Chestnut Ridge junior Logan Pfister in the high jump and Somerset junior Dustin Hyde in shot put?
At least they have one more year to show what they can do, unlike seniors such as Chestnut Ridge’s Duane Knisely, Westmont Hilltop’s Nick Fetzer and Lyric Janosik of Penn Cambria, all of whom were on the podium at the PIAA Championships last year and were hoping for a return this season. All three will continue their track and field careers in college with Fetzer attending Duquesne while Janosik and Knisely are bound for Penn State.
I think that sometimes as adults we have to make decisions that have far-reaching consequences, and that this shutting down of sports, while necessary, is not something that is going to be forgotten for years to come.
There will always be asterisks on the 2019-20 basketball and swimming seasons along with all of the 2020 spring sports, the season that the coronavirus played havoc in all of our lives, and silenced the Pennsylvania high school sports world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.