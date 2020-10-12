Volleyball and soccer are headed into the final couple weeks of the regular season prior to the start of the playoffs, which are set to begin in late October in both Districts 5 and 6.
In District 5, the most recent volleyball rankings in Class A have Conemaugh Township and Shade in the top two spots followed by Shanksville-Stonycreek and Berlin Brothersvallley. But on Thursday, the Mountaineers swept past the top-ranked Indians in three sets so there are changes pending.
In Class AA, all five teams have winning records. Everett remains in the lead, followed by Bedford, Windber, North Star and Chestnut Ridge.
Somerset, playing in District 6, is the Class AAA leader.
District 6 Class AA volleyball is one of the hottest contended battles. Philipsburg-Osceola and Bald Eagle Area hold the top two spots, followed by Northern Cambria, Forest Hills and Central Cambria.
In Class A in District 6, West Shamokin, Bishop Guilfoyle, West Branch, Glendale and Homer-Center hold the top five positions.
The top 10 volleyball teams in District 6 Class A and AA qualify for the playoffs.
The top four girls and boys Class A teams qualify for the soccer playoffs while the top eight qualify in Class AA in District 6.
In Class A boys, West Shamokin, Bishop Carroll, St. Joseph’s and Bishop McCort are the top four squads, while in Class AA, Central Cambria, Westmont Hilltop, Cambria Heights, Penns Valley, Richland, Philipsburg-Osceola, Juniata and Huntingdon fill the top eight positions.
In Class AAA, Bellefonte, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone and Penn Cambria are the top four squads.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s girls lead the way in Class A soccer in District 6 followed by Penns Valley, West Branch and Bishop McCort.
In Class AA girls, District 5 teams are playing in District 6, and unbeaten Bedford leads the way, followed by Richland, Westmont, Bald Eagle, Huntingdon, Somerset, Forest Hills and Central Cambria.
Fannett-Metal tops the most recent District 5 Class A boys soccer rankings. Rockwood, McConnellsburg, Northern Bedford, North Star, Southern Fulton, Everett and Berlin round out the top eight.
Undefeated Bedford leads the standings in District 5 Class AA boys, followed by Somerset and Chestnut Ridge.
On the girls side, Windber is on top in Class A with Fannett-Metal, Rockwood, Northern Bedford, Berlin, Conemaugh Township, McConnellsburg and Everett filling out the top eight slots.
• The District 5 singles tennis tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Bedford High School.
Bedford’s Emily Ruhlman, the defending champion, has graduated, so a new champ will be crowned.
The team competition is also slated to be played on Wednesday and Thursday.
• I took over sole possession of the lead in the picks this week.
I finished with a 13-1 record to move just ahead of co-worker Jake Oswalt, who was also 13-1.
Dean Carpenter and Diane Lopez also had 13-1 records for the week while Philip Cmor was 12-2. Mike Mastovich and the Twitter Vote were both 11-3.
Overall, I stand at 58-11 while Oswalt is at 57-12. Mastovich and Cmor are both 56-13, Twitter is 54-15, Carpenter is 52-17 and Lopez is 49-20.
