The PIAA playoffs for both soccer and volleyball open on Tuesday while the District 5 and 6 contests are set for Friday and Saturday.
There are six football games set for Friday with five involving area teams while four games are on the Saturday schedule, two that have area squads. All games are at 7 p.m.
Three area squads that had first-round byes are in action on Friday – Richland and Chestnut Ridge in Class AA and Portage in Class A.
The District 5 Class AA championship pits the top-seeded Lions against Berlin Brothersvalley, fresh off of a strong performance against WestPAC rival Meyersdale last week. That title tilt is set for Windber Stadium on Friday.
In the District 5-8-9 Class AAA subregional championship on Friday, Bedford will face Westinghouse for the title at Somerset High School.
The other game in District 5 on Friday is in Class A where top-seeded Tussey Mountain plays Northern Bedford at Hollidaysburg.
In District 6 Class A on Friday, second-seeded Portage plays host to Purchase Line while top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle, which was also idle last week, will host Bishop McCort at Mansion Park in Altoona. Both games are quarterfinals.
The other two Class A quarterfinals are Saturday with Homer-Center at Juniata Valley and Claysburg-Kimmel at Saltsburg.
In Class AA in District 6 Friday, top-seeded Richland hosts Penns Valley while on Saturday, second-seeded Ligonier Valley entertains Bellwood-Antis.
The Class AAA championship will be played on Saturday at Mansion Park in Altoona.
Top-seeded and defending champion Bald Eagle Area faces second-seeded Westmont Hilltop. The Hilltoppers last played in the District 5-6 title game in 1997, a 42-18 loss to Tyrone in the final.
• In high school girls volleyball, five area squads are still in the mix on Tuesday, including PIAA Class A defending champion Northern Cambria.
The Colts began their 2019 journey to the finals against District 7 runner-up Fort Cherry at 6 p.m. at Forest Hills High School.
The other two Class A teams in action are four-time District 5 champ Berlin Brothersvalley, which advanced to the PIAA finals against Northern Cambria last year and District 6 runner-up Bishop Carroll.
The Mountaineers will play District 7-3 finisher Geibel Catholic at Somerset High School at 7 while the Huskies face District 7 champ Bishop Canevin at North Catholic High School in Cranberry Township at 7:30.
Central Cambria and North Star are the two Class AA squads that play on Tuesday.
The District 6-2 Red Devils face District 3 winner Trinity at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg at 6 while the 16-time District 5 champion Cougars play District 7-4 finisher Beaver at Windber, also at 6. Quarterfinals will be played on Saturday.
• In soccer on Tuesday, the Somerset and Bishop Carroll boys will be in action along with the Conemaugh Township and PIAA defending champion Bedford girls.
The District 6-A champion Huskies face District 7-2 finisher Winchester Thurston at Hollidaysburg High School at 7:30 and the District 6 champion Golden Eagles play District 9 winner Punxsutawney in a Class AA matchup at Windber at 7.
The girls games are part of a doubleheader at Somerset. The District 5-AA champion Bisons open against 7-3 finisher South Park in the 5 p.m. game followed by the Indians, the District 5-A champs, against District 7-3 finisher Freedom Area. Quarterfinals are set for Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.