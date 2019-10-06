It has often been said that no one notices your long snapper on the gridiron unless something goes awry.
But former Berlin Brothersvalley football player Ryan Landis was in the limelight over the weekend for an entirely different reason.
Landis, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound long snapper for Frostburg State, received an award prior to the Bobcats homecoming contest against Urbana.
The former Mountaineer was selected to the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, one of 22 student-athletes chosen for their leadership in local communities and overall commitment to giving back.
Landis is a volunteer firefighter as well as a long snapper for the Bobcats. He is also involved with Frost and Grantsville Elementary’s reading programs and has participated in beautification projects in both Frostburg and Cumberland in Maryland.
For being selected to the Good Works team, Landis will be invited to the Allstate Sugar Bowl, where he and the other honorees will be recognized during halftime, and will work with former NFL player Tim Tebow and fellow volunteers on a community service project that gives back to New Orleans, where the bowl is held.
After the pre-game award ceremonies, Frostburg State went on to earn its sixth consecutive victory on homecoming with a 24-16 win over Urbana.
Signature win: Meyersdale’s football team’s 28-14 victory over Somerset County and WestPAC rival Berlin Brothersvalley was its first victory over the Mountaineers in six years.
It was also second-year Red Raiders’ coach Ryan Donaldson’s first time to defeat his neighbors and he was exuberant after Friday’s contest.
“I would say so,” said Donaldson with a chuckle when asked if it was the biggest win to date in his coaching career. “I’m so proud of these guys and everything they have done. Anytime you can beat Berlin, it’s great to do it. We are headed to Week 8 and we are right where we want to be after a big victory.”
But Donaldson knows his 7-0 team doesn’t have long to celebrate with a trip to Portage looming on Friday night and the WestPAC title within the Red Raiders’ reach.
“Everything has been going our way for seven weeks, but we know what Portage brings to the table,” the Meyersdale coach said. “We are still week to week.”
Running and gunning: Meyersdale senior running back Devin Kretchman is used to chewing up yards on the ground, but had a rare opportunity to work on his passing skills on Friday.
“I was really nervous about that, but I got it done,” said Kretchman, whose throw came after a direct snap and went for 28 yards to Tyler Fisher at the 1.
Drake Gindlesperger then scored to put the Red Raiders up by two scores at the 5:39 mark of the third quarter.
“I wouldn’t be able to run the ball without my line and my blockers,” said Kretchman, who finished with 91 yards against Berlin. “I get a lot of glory, but I couldn’t do it without them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.